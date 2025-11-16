Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

by

Yay, pumpkins!

#1 Pumpkin I Made For A Carving Contest At Work

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#2 Peek-A-Boo!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#3 Medieval Witch Woodcut Print Carving

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#4 Happy Halloween

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#5 Munchkin Home

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#6 My Work For The Last Years

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

Image source: source

#7 A Ghoulish Ghost

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#8 My First Attempt

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#9 Annual Family Tradition

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#10 Zombie

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#11 We Always Theme, Though We’re Not Great At Carving

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#12 Grinnsekatze

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#13 Pumpkin-Eating Pumpkin

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#14 Tried To Do A Witch

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#15 This

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#16 Harry Potter And Barry The Cyclops Demon King Thing

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#17 Splitty, The Split Screen Camper Van

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#18 Hobby’s Efforts

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#19 Here’s My Guy, Sorry About The Messy Countertop!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#20 Two-Faced Minion. One Pumpkin, Two Minions

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#21 Prey

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#22 Gourd Game

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#23 Two Of My Efforts This Year

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#24 He Bit The Rat’s Tail Off!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#25 Cheshire Cat

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#26 Slay Ig

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#27 A Pumpkin I Carved, Later Destroyed By Squirrels

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#28 It May Not Be Carved, But Here’s My Baymax Pumpkin!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#29 Painted Pumpkin. Everyone Thought It Was The Biggest Caramel Apple They’d Ever Seen. (Apple For Scale.. I Was Out Of Bananas)

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#30 I Love Pennyworth, Love The Storytelling And How Jack Bannon Makes A Young Michael Caine ‘Alfred’ So Believable

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#31 Bucky, Frida, And Friend

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#32 After 24 Hours Of Being Outside, My Pumpkin List It’s Bottom Teeth .. I Hate Slughs

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#33 First Time I Tried Shaving Instead Of Carving

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#34 Grogu Babyyoda And Clockwork Pumpkinorange – Aut

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#35 He Didn’t Write Ichabod Crane, But They Seem To Go Together

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#36 Paint/Carving! Basically My First Time Carving A Pumpkin (My Wrist Hurts)

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#37 Mr Evil And Kitty

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#38 I Work In Musical Theatre (Guess What Show) And We Do A Carving Competition Every Year. I Always Come In Last. No Chance Of Winning From The Prop Department And Make-Up Department

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#39 This Was My Attempt At A Witch

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#40 ‘the Brain’ – Our Pediatric Neurology Clinic Was Represented In Our Contest By This Pumpkin That I Created!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#41 Spider… Living In The Corner, Super F*ing Normal

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#42 One Of The Pumpkins I Carved This Year

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#43 Another Of This Year’s Pumpkins

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#44 Pumpkin Man

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#45 I Made Monokuma! I Hope I Make An Even Better Pumkin Next Year!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#46 My Customer Was Raine From The Owl House So Here’s A Light Glyph To Match

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#47 Puppycat And Sticky From “Bee And Puppycat”

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#48 Propane Tank Jack-O-Lantern

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#49 My First Time Posting To Bored Panda! My Cat Pumpkin!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#50 Pumpkin Heads!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#51 Last Years Creation

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#52 Fun With A Drill!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#53 Tried To Go For Pac-Man Inspired!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#54 Poor Little Fella

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#55 My Pumpkin This Year

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#56 Happy Owl!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#57 Last Year

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#58 Mischievous Jack/The Pumpkin King

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#59 Mr Evil And Kitty

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#60 I Got Bite By A Snake This Year So I Thought This Was Perfect

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

#61 My One Eyed Monster

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Artist Has Reimagined Characters From The Simpsons, Family Guy, Up And More As Real People (14 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Here’s Some Of The Most Truthful Graffiti Related To Coronavirus
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Zoo’s Visitor Sees Monkey Sharpening A Rock, Later It Uses It To Shatter Its Glass Enclosure
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Flume: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
I Collected Stories Of Doors During My 10 Years Of Travels Around The World
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.