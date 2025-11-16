Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Halloween Pumpkin Designs (Closed)

Yay, pumpkins!
#1 Pumpkin I Made For A Carving Contest At Work
#2 Peek-A-Boo!
#3 Medieval Witch Woodcut Print Carving
#4 Happy Halloween
#5 Munchkin Home
#6 My Work For The Last Years
#7 A Ghoulish Ghost
#8 My First Attempt
#9 Annual Family Tradition
#10 Zombie
#11 We Always Theme, Though We’re Not Great At Carving
#12 Grinnsekatze
#13 Pumpkin-Eating Pumpkin
#14 Tried To Do A Witch
#15 This
#16 Harry Potter And Barry The Cyclops Demon King Thing
#17 Splitty, The Split Screen Camper Van
#18 Hobby’s Efforts
#19 Here’s My Guy, Sorry About The Messy Countertop!
#20 Two-Faced Minion. One Pumpkin, Two Minions
#21 Prey
#22 Gourd Game
#23 Two Of My Efforts This Year
#24 He Bit The Rat’s Tail Off!
#25 Cheshire Cat
#26 Slay Ig
#27 A Pumpkin I Carved, Later Destroyed By Squirrels
#28 It May Not Be Carved, But Here’s My Baymax Pumpkin!
#29 Painted Pumpkin. Everyone Thought It Was The Biggest Caramel Apple They’d Ever Seen. (Apple For Scale.. I Was Out Of Bananas)
#30 I Love Pennyworth, Love The Storytelling And How Jack Bannon Makes A Young Michael Caine ‘Alfred’ So Believable
#31 Bucky, Frida, And Friend
#32 After 24 Hours Of Being Outside, My Pumpkin List It’s Bottom Teeth .. I Hate Slughs
#33 First Time I Tried Shaving Instead Of Carving
#34 Grogu Babyyoda And Clockwork Pumpkinorange – Aut
#35 He Didn’t Write Ichabod Crane, But They Seem To Go Together
#36 Paint/Carving! Basically My First Time Carving A Pumpkin (My Wrist Hurts)
#37 Mr Evil And Kitty
#38 I Work In Musical Theatre (Guess What Show) And We Do A Carving Competition Every Year. I Always Come In Last. No Chance Of Winning From The Prop Department And Make-Up Department
#39 This Was My Attempt At A Witch
#40 ‘the Brain’ – Our Pediatric Neurology Clinic Was Represented In Our Contest By This Pumpkin That I Created!
#41 Spider… Living In The Corner, Super F*ing Normal
#42 One Of The Pumpkins I Carved This Year
#43 Another Of This Year’s Pumpkins
#44 Pumpkin Man
#45 I Made Monokuma! I Hope I Make An Even Better Pumkin Next Year!
#46 My Customer Was Raine From The Owl House So Here’s A Light Glyph To Match
#47 Puppycat And Sticky From “Bee And Puppycat”
#48 Propane Tank Jack-O-Lantern
#49 My First Time Posting To Bored Panda! My Cat Pumpkin!
#50 Pumpkin Heads!
#51 Last Years Creation
#52 Fun With A Drill!
#53 Tried To Go For Pac-Man Inspired!
#54 Poor Little Fella
#55 My Pumpkin This Year
#56 Happy Owl!
#57 Last Year
#58 Mischievous Jack/The Pumpkin King
#59 Mr Evil And Kitty
#60 I Got Bite By A Snake This Year So I Thought This Was Perfect
#61 My One Eyed Monster
