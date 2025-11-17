Hey Pandas, Show Us You Gaming Setups (Closed)

by

I would love to see your gaming setups. Please share some photos with us!

#1 If It Works It Works Lol

#2 Asus X570-F Gaming, Ryzen 5800x, Rtx 4070, 64 Gb Ram

#3 Mine And My Husbands Switch Setup, Featuring The Full Futurama Collection Lol. Also Our Sound System Is Huge, Couple Of Awesome Nerds In This House!

#4 My Boyfriends And My Setup, We Play A Lot Together

#5 Some Of My Retro Wall. If It’s Old, I Like It And They’re Part Of My Home Studio Too

#6 3080ti + Amd 5800x. My Partner Watches TV Enough That Non-Console Gaming Works Out Better All Round

#7 This Is Just One Of The 3 Setups In My House 🤭

#8 When The Tech Is Away, The Ds Comes To Play

