Hey Pandas, Show Us The View From Your Window (Closed)

by

Show us your current view from your window!

#1 I’m At My Summer House In Dalarna, Sweden

#2 This Is The View From My Bedroom Window. The Sunset Was So Beautiful!

#3 Nothing Spectacular, But Hey, It’s Spring At Least!

#4 Sorry For The Dirty Window!!

#5 Nice And Friendly Neighborhood. Mountains In The Back

#6 View From Our Livingroom

#7 Backyard

#8 My Backyard Garden

#9 Urban Cat

#10 Everything Is So Green!

#11 A Regular Visitor

#12 Just My Dad’s Garden In The Back, Nothing Really Interesting

#13 My Neighbor’s Cat

#14 My View

#15 My Backyard View. I Love Living In The Middle Of Nowhere

#16 From My Kitchen Door, Looking West At Garden Of The Gods, Colorado Springs, Co

#17 Finally Spring And Some Rain

#18 Little Wings

#19 I Live In A Small Town Of Around 20,000 People

#20 Looking West To Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs, Co Photo Taken From My Kitchen Door

#21 Stranding On My Roof

#22 This Is The View From My Grandparents’ House!

#23 Looked Up From My Desk To See This Little Guy Saying Hello. Made My Day!

#24 Not Sure If This Counts But This Is The View From My Office In NYC

#25 Deer In Our Neighbor’s Yard

#26 Back Yard. New Fence So We Can Get A Dog

#27 We Couldn’t Afford The House But Made It Happen For The View

#28 The Best Neighbours In Ireland :)

#29 From My Psat Class Lmao

#30 Having Coffee In My Living Room While Watching The Sun Rise Over The Mountain And Lake

#31 Not My Window But My Parents Window In Deland, Florida

#32 Bad Haze From The Northern And Southern Fires Back A Fews Back

#33 Texas!!

#34 Nothing Special But The Sky 💙

#35 My Little Spot In The Pennines

#36 We Have Had Loons, Grebes, Cormorants And The Woodducks Hang Out With This Goose

#37 Meanwhile – At The Back Of The House. Jasper Making The Bins Look Better

#38 Outside My Window, Sunset, In Miami Beach Circa 2016

#39 Looking Out My Patio Door. Tucson, Az

#40 My Window Is Craaaaaaaap, So I Drew My View. Suburbia! I Live In An Apartment

#41 Where I Live

#42 The Snow Has Almost Melted, Guys!!!

#43 Beauty In Nature…sunset

#44 From The Kitchen

