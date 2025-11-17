Hey Pandas, Show Us The View From Your Window (Closed)

Show us your current view from your window!
#1 I’m At My Summer House In Dalarna, Sweden
#2 This Is The View From My Bedroom Window. The Sunset Was So Beautiful!
#3 Nothing Spectacular, But Hey, It’s Spring At Least!
#4 Sorry For The Dirty Window!!
#5 Nice And Friendly Neighborhood. Mountains In The Back
#6 View From Our Livingroom
#7 Backyard
#8 My Backyard Garden
#9 Urban Cat
#10 Everything Is So Green!
#11 A Regular Visitor
#12 Just My Dad’s Garden In The Back, Nothing Really Interesting
#13 My Neighbor’s Cat
#14 My View
#15 My Backyard View. I Love Living In The Middle Of Nowhere
#16 From My Kitchen Door, Looking West At Garden Of The Gods, Colorado Springs, Co
#17 Finally Spring And Some Rain
#18 Little Wings
#19 I Live In A Small Town Of Around 20,000 People
#20 Looking West To Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs, Co Photo Taken From My Kitchen Door
#21 Stranding On My Roof
#22 This Is The View From My Grandparents’ House!
#23 Looked Up From My Desk To See This Little Guy Saying Hello. Made My Day!
#24 Not Sure If This Counts But This Is The View From My Office In NYC
#25 Deer In Our Neighbor’s Yard
#26 Back Yard. New Fence So We Can Get A Dog
#27 We Couldn’t Afford The House But Made It Happen For The View
#28 The Best Neighbours In Ireland :)
#29 From My Psat Class Lmao
#30 Having Coffee In My Living Room While Watching The Sun Rise Over The Mountain And Lake
#31 Not My Window But My Parents Window In Deland, Florida
#32 Bad Haze From The Northern And Southern Fires Back A Fews Back
#33 Texas!!
#34 Nothing Special But The Sky 💙
#35 My Little Spot In The Pennines
#36 We Have Had Loons, Grebes, Cormorants And The Woodducks Hang Out With This Goose
#37 Meanwhile – At The Back Of The House. Jasper Making The Bins Look Better
#38 Outside My Window, Sunset, In Miami Beach Circa 2016
#39 Looking Out My Patio Door. Tucson, Az
#40 My Window Is Craaaaaaaap, So I Drew My View. Suburbia! I Live In An Apartment
#41 Where I Live
#42 The Snow Has Almost Melted, Guys!!!
#43 Beauty In Nature…sunset
#44 From The Kitchen
