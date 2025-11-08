Hey Pandas, Show Us A Picture Of Your Oldest Kritter Kid(S)

by

I would like to see pictures of your oldest pet or pets. Don’t forget to mention highlights about them. How they came to you, what crazy quirks they had (or have), age, etc, I’ve posted 3 pics of my Pan. Panama was a Panamanian Yellow Crown who lived to be about 70 – 72 years old! I rescued him when I was 18 and he was in his mid-30s. He loved to sing opera to Metallica! Quite the character, Pan would ask to shake hands, and if you didn’t, then he would call you a chickensh*t. If there was a knock at the door, Pan would sa,y “Who is it? Come in!”…got me in trouble with court officials when I got divorced. And he would eat/shred my mail!I really miss him. Pan was the spice of my life. He’s also the longest-lived pet I’ve ever had.Pandas, post your pics and tell me your stories about your oldest pet (pets)…

#1 Here’s Panama “Pan” (Panamanian Yellow Crown Parrot)

