30 Pretty Simple Yet Game-Changing Kitchen Secrets, As Shared By Home Chefs In This Online Group

The season of holidays is over, and all the festive tables with lots of various foods remain behind us, so now is the time again to talk about what we cook and how we cook. In particular, about those small and at first glance completely insignificant details that ultimately turn out to be an absolute game changer.
Probably, almost every chef, professional or amateur, has their own cooking hack, which has become so familiar while behind the stove that it feels like their second skin. But at the same time, for other people, it may turn out to be completely unknown. And it is precisely these personal culinary secrets that this viral thread in the AskReddit community is dedicated to, a selection of the best materials of which we offer you today.
More info: Reddit
#1
hopefully this is pretty well-known by folks in here but if you follow online recipes, they frequently get it backwards:
saute onions first, THEN garlic.
so many recipes say at the beginning to add chopped garlic, cook for a minute, then add chopped onions. that’s a quick way to get burnt garlic and raw onions. onions first until just turning translucent, then add garlic. the moisture coming off the onions as they sweat helps keep the garlic from burning as it cooks as well.
Image source: CFSparta92, jacqueline
#2
Whenever I need to caramelize onions I always add water to the pan and cover with a lid to steam the onions first. Eventually the water cooks off and you’re left with very soft onions which saves you like 20 minutes for a big batch.
Image source: DrDoozie
#3
Off the top of my head :
I scrunch up a piece of parchment paper under the tap water and squeeze the water out before using it to line up cake and brownie tins so that it’ll stick to the sides better. The water will evaporate during the baking process and doesn’t affect the batter.
I put thick slices of day old bread under my chicken before roasting, they absorb the chicken juice so that the underside is not soggy + the bread edges become so crispy that I just nibble on them like roasted chicken flavored soaked crouton lol
Edit : lousy grammar
Image source: Senior-Ad-9700, Veganbaking.net
#4
I cut most things with kitchen shears instead of knives. I’ve been told it’s weird, but it works for me.
Image source: PhasmaUrbomach
#5
Idk if this is “unknown” but I add seasoning to my flour when I make a roux most of the time. Started with garlic powder and smoked paprika when I made my roux for white cheddar mac and cheese. It really enhanced it so I do it whenever I can.
Image source: kgee1206, Rhonda
#6
Preheat your sheetpan at 425F before adding your vegetables when roasting. Gives them a nicer sear, and cooks slightly faster.
Secondary tip on sheet pans, it’s worth having a “clean” and a “seasoned” sheet pan for different uses. Clean for things like cookies, seasoned for savory applications.
Image source: KeanuFeeds, Marco Verch
#7
To get nice sunny side up eggs where the white on top of the yolk is cooked too, I use a little oil in the frying pan on a medium/high heat, crack in the egg, season, and once the white has started to cook I add about a tsp of water into the pan and place a lid on it, letting it cook for about a minute. The steam cooks the whites while keeping the yolk runny. Saves oil, saves you from having to flip the egg and is super quick.
Image source: Wise_Huckleberry_116, Jill Wellington
#8
When i’m almost out of a condiment, i make a salad dressing in the condiment jar and shake vigorously to incorporate remaining condiment into salad dressing.
Image source: thevegetexarian, Joanne
#9
Instant mashed potato flakes are my go-to thickenerin any kind stew/chili. You don’t have to whisk like you do cornstarch or flour.
Image source: Woodguy2012, Marco Verch
#10
Powdered buttermilk.
I only recently found out about it but I have wasted so much buttermilk when all I needed was a bit.
#11
I wear swim goggles when I cut onions. That’s all I got for you.
Image source: theincognitonerd
#12
When your box of brown sugar is rock hard, instead of chipping it away with a knife, put it in the microwave for 30 seconds. it gets nice and soft and shakeable again.
Image source: loandigger, Marco Verch
#13
Not sure how common this is, but my MIL puts a couple tablespoons of instant vanilla pudding powder in heavy cream when she makes whipped cream for desserts. It helps it keep its shape when you put leftovers in the fridge.
Image source: Eureka05, Carol VanHook
#14
Friend of mine taught me to put herb and garlic cream cheese in my mashed potatoes. Tried dill pickle on my own and if you’ve never had dill pickle mashed you are in for a treat. The leftovers make fantastic croquets.
Image source: AriMeowber, France
#15
I’ve replaced salt in 75% of my cooking with mushroom extract powder from the Asian market, it still seasons but bumps the umami
Image source: GranaVegano, Nolita
#16
A couple off the top of my head:
Air fry your whole eggs instead of hard boiling them. 250° F for 18 minutes, then plunge into cold running water immediately. Perfect eggs every time, and almost never fight with peeling them. I make a whole dozen at a time for lunch prep.
Worcestershire sauce added to gravy, or any beefy tomatoey dish, will add depth and probably fix what’s *missing* if you can’t figure out what a dish needs. It’s either that or a splash of wine or lemon juice.
Over easy eggs cooked at medium-medium high heat on first side, flip, then turn off the pan but leave it on the burner to finish second side while you tend to your toast. Never overcook an egg again.
Montreal steak spice is excellent on salmon filets.
Since most recipes that call for tomato paste only require a few tbsps, I open a can and spread it into a silicone ice cube tray, freeze, pop out, and store the cubes. You can guesstimate how much you need and just melt it into your recipe, and save the rest without wasting what you don’t need.
Edit to add… freeze your ginger root and grate it that way! Less stringy, watery mess. Perfectly spicy snow is much easier to handle/measure.
Image source: BlameItOnGhengisKhan
#17
Dissolve your cinnamon in vanilla before adding eggs and milk to your batter for French toast. The cinnamon will incorporate so much better instead if just sitting on top of the mixture.
Image source: Jurassic-Potter, jeffreyw
#18
I keep a shot glass in my microwave. If I’m cooking anything that requires moisture (reheating rice, for example) I add water to the glass and turn the microwave on for 30 sec to warm the water. Then I put in whatever I’m making. The microwave gets steamy and warms things like rice and pasta beautifully.
Just don’t forget to remove the glass when making popcorn!
Image source: CompassionateMath, Chris Baranski
#19
I use google translate to find authentic recipes in their original language and then translate them to English. Definitely has given me a leg up in my Asian cooking adventures
Image source: OzempicQueen, EVG Kowalievska
#20
1. I always cook more rice than I need, then portion out the leftovers into Ziploc bags (1 cup of rice per bag) and put them in the freezer. When you’re ready to eat it, put it on a plate or bowl and sprinkle about a teaspoon of water over the frozen rice and use a damp paper towel to cover and microwave for 2 minutes for perfectly fluffy rice again.
2. To make green onions go a long way, I keep them in a mason jar of water and they’ll continue to grow, I just change out the water daily. Or you can cut them up and freeze them to use later in soups or stir fry.
3. Using steak seasoning for oven baked vegetables — way more flavorful than your typical salt and pepper.
4. Pouring heavy cream over any store bought, canned cinnamon rolls in a deep baking dish; this makes them softer, creamier, and fluffier and tastes similar to Cinnabon.
ETA: 5. To make any instant ramen soup broth taste close to restaurant quality, I mix the seasoning packet with a raw egg, 1 tbsp of kewpie mayo, and 1 tsp of minced garlic. Once you pour in the soup and noodles, the hot water cooks the eggs and thickens the broth that it tastes like a creamy tonkotsu base.
Image source: jahzey, u/GunBunnyBangBang
#21
Growing up in Hawaii, everybody knows that the correct amount of water to add to a rice cooker is determined by touching your middle finger to the top of the rice and then filling the water to the first knuckle. It will come out perfect every time. If you start measuring stuff you’re going to jack it up.
Image source: Ripcord2, Toshiyuki IMAI
#22
Before roasting, I slice the skin between the thigh and breast on whole chickens and turkeys and pull the leg quarter away from the carcass. This allows heat to circulate in the thickest part of the meat, evening out and lessening cooking time.
I learned this when I cooked brunches and holidays at the restaurant. Been doing it ever since.
Image source: lensupthere, Karolina Grabowska
#23
The handle of the knife goes into the palm of your hand, you actually grip and control your chef’s knife with your pointer and thumb slightly above the handle at the base of the blade.
It’s wierd seeing people hack away at their veggies gripping the knife handle with their whole hand like a leaver. You get more control and your hands don’t get as tired when you use the handle as a brace and a counterweight.
Image source: Exodan
#24
I dehydrate whole lemons by placing them on a sunny windowsill and turning them every few days to avoid soft spots and spoilage. It takes a few months then wipe them off with a damp cloth and store them in a dry container or zip bag. All the flavor of the juice goes into the rind and you just use a fine hand grater when you want a kick of the purest lemon flavor you have ever tasted! It’s perfect for when you want the concentrated flavor without adding any additional liquid to your recipe and unlike fresh lemon zest there’s no bitter taste!
Image source: RileyGirl1961, Pixabay
#25
I use my fingers to center the yolk in a fried egg.
Image source: Piper-Bob, Pam Gaynor
#26
1 – I bake a half dozen potatoes once a week or so and keep them in the fridge. I dice them up and brown a little before adding eggs, etc for a hearty but easy breakfast.
2 – I keep my lettuce, spinach, etc on paper towels in a dishpan in the fridge with a large plastic bowl cover (like a shower cap). It stays fresh for over a week this way, instead of slimy in a clamshell or bag.
3 – i use 3 eggs for each cup of flour for pancakes and then eyeball the amount of milk (cream!) til pourable. it ups the “healthy” and also helps them to cook nice and tall.
Image source: farmgirlheather
#27
I like to roast a whole chicken in a Dutch oven with potatoes, carrots, celery and onion. Once cooked I take out the chicken, add some broth to the veggies + chicken fat, and blend that as the base for a soup.
Image source: trippinallovermyself, u/aChiropractor
#28
Fry the rice kernels until they turn Matte white before adding broth
Image source: Mirrorflute88, jules
#29
huge scoop of greek yogurt into pancake or waffle batter — adds protein and structure
Image source: floatarounds
#30
I’ll wad up 4 pieces of aluminum foil and place a rack on top of it to roast chicken or meats or anything really. It makes the rack stand about 3 inches or so above the sheet pan which allows for a lot of air circulation and better browning. Another plus is you can put vegetables under the meat and have the drippings fall onto them.
Image source: bw2082, Kai Schreiber
Follow Us