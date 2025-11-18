Hey Pandas, Show Me The Best Design Fails You’ve Found (Closed)

by

find any design fails you like that you think are the funniest and post them here! :>

#1 Your Teeth Look Horrible. *pew!*

Hey Pandas, Show Me The Best Design Fails You&#8217;ve Found (Closed)

#2 Did Not Know He Could Shoot Webs Out Of There

Hey Pandas, Show Me The Best Design Fails You&#8217;ve Found (Closed)

#3 Somebody Apparently Doesn’t Understand Mobility Impairment

Hey Pandas, Show Me The Best Design Fails You&#8217;ve Found (Closed)

#4 “I Only Have Covid In 1 Nostril”

Hey Pandas, Show Me The Best Design Fails You&#8217;ve Found (Closed)

#5 Lemon Demon Lemons

Hey Pandas, Show Me The Best Design Fails You&#8217;ve Found (Closed)

#6 The Sims Irl

Hey Pandas, Show Me The Best Design Fails You&#8217;ve Found (Closed)

#7 This Only Applies In California, Mind You

Hey Pandas, Show Me The Best Design Fails You&#8217;ve Found (Closed)

#8 Dis Cute Horror

Hey Pandas, Show Me The Best Design Fails You&#8217;ve Found (Closed)

#9 Saw This In Honiara During A Mini Exchange Student Program

Hey Pandas, Show Me The Best Design Fails You&#8217;ve Found (Closed)

#10 Found This In Sydney. These Must Be Rare As Hens Teeth

Hey Pandas, Show Me The Best Design Fails You&#8217;ve Found (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
There Are Multi-Colored Giant Squirrels Living In India And People Seem To Have Just Found Out About This (17 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Photographer Captures The Abstract Poetry Hidden In Reality (48 Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2025
Siberian Girl Illustrates Her Daily Life With Two Ferrets And Other Funny Situations (50 New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2025
80 Amusing (Or Rather Tragic) Movie Titles To Describe Sex Life
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Lesson Officially Learned”: Employee Shares Why You Should Never Warn Your Coworkers About Them Getting Fired
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Turns Out, Americans’ Different Spelling Of Certain Words Was Intentional And Started By One Person, As Explained By This Teacher On TikTok
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.