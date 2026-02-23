Seasonal Shifts: 9 Artists In The Rhythm Of Change

by

Experience the quiet pulse of the natural world in Seasonal Shifts, on view at The Art Gallery at the Rockefeller State Park Preserve from February 28 through April 11. Curated by Lisa D’Amico, the exhibition features nine artists whose work reflects how seasonal change shapes not only the visible landscape, but also our inner terrain of memory, emotion, and time.

Through landscapes, abstraction, and symbolism, the artworks trace the gentle yet constant movement of transformation. Together, they create a visual conversation that considers the seasons as both cyclical and catalytic, a presence that influences personal reflection and shared experiences. Viewers are invited to slow down, observe closely, and consider their own responses to the rhythms of seasonal transition.

A gallery reception will be held on March 15 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at 125 Phelps Way in Pleasantville, New York. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the participating artists, enjoy live music and further explore the exhibition’s meditation on how the seasons shape perception and feeling.

Featured artists include Courtney Alan Rossy, Chad Chume, Richard Coico, Tim Eaton, Ilse Gordon, Carol Herd-Rodriguez, Dara Kane, Dan Lukens, and Nanxi Yang.

More info: rockefellergallery.com

#1 Tim Eaton

Seasonal Shifts: 9 Artists In The Rhythm Of Change

#2 Courtney Alan Rossy & Chad Crume

Seasonal Shifts: 9 Artists In The Rhythm Of Change

#3 Nanxi Yang & Dan Lukens

Seasonal Shifts: 9 Artists In The Rhythm Of Change

#4 Dara Kane & Carol Herd-Rodriguez

Seasonal Shifts: 9 Artists In The Rhythm Of Change

#5 Ilse Gordon & Richard Coico

Seasonal Shifts: 9 Artists In The Rhythm Of Change

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
