Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Pet Portraits

I would love to see any pet portraits people have done out there!
#1 Ozzie, Forever Fourteen. The Light Of My Life, The Heart Of My Heart Passed Away In 2016. I Miss Him Every Day
#2 Baileys – 5 Day Old Devon Rex Kitten
#3 Finnigan Looking Forward To Christmas
#4 Dr. Zoe, Psychotherapist
#5 Hola!
#6 My Lazy Cat, Love Her
#7 Odin
#8 Lucky Lizard
#9 My Bud, Cujo
#10 Dexter
#11 Noxi
#12 My Goldendoodle Gėris
#13 I Drew My Frenchie In Space Cuz She’s Out Of This World
#14 Roxette Would Like A Word With You!
#15 My Own Fur🐶baby. Thanks For Sharing Everybody!
#16 My Big Baby Racehorses ❤️ (The One Missing An Eye Is Named Uno)
#17 Our New Kitty
#18 Salem
#19 What A Cheesy Grin!
#20 Aoife & Freya Having Unicorn Colour Dreams
#21 Smitty & His Elephant
#22 Perla & Smitty Ready To Go Kayaking
#23 Dusty
#24 This Is Charlie, My Husband’s Grandmother’s Dog Way Back When. All My Dh Remembers Is Charlie Eating His Slippers When He Was A Toddler. It’s A Picture On A Canvas, Painted Over By Said Gm
#25 Pipo. Pencil
