I Drew Animal Illustrations That Display The Little Ways We Show Love

by

Sometimes it is the little, every day things that show a great depth of love. I started making these illustrations a few years ago to show my partner how much I appreciate his every day kindness- like putting the toothpaste on my toothbrush, or hiding little notes around our apartment for me to find while he was away on a trip. This year I asked some friends what little things make them feel extra loved in their friendships and relationships and I got so many lovely replies I decided to make a little book and a Valentine’s Day Card series based on them! Please share any of your favorite ways of expressing love in your life!

My name is Evan Pullman Neidich and my artwork is called Fox & Crow Paper Co. and the goal of my work is to bring joy and activate our joyful imaginations.

More info: Etsy

#1

I Drew Animal Illustrations That Display The Little Ways We Show Love

Image source: FoxAndCrowCo

#2

I Drew Animal Illustrations That Display The Little Ways We Show Love

Image source: FoxAndCrowCo

#3

I Drew Animal Illustrations That Display The Little Ways We Show Love

Image source: FoxAndCrowCo

#4

I Drew Animal Illustrations That Display The Little Ways We Show Love

Image source: FoxAndCrowCo

#5

I Drew Animal Illustrations That Display The Little Ways We Show Love

Image source: FoxAndCrowCo

#6

I Drew Animal Illustrations That Display The Little Ways We Show Love

Image source: FoxAndCrowCo

#7

I Drew Animal Illustrations That Display The Little Ways We Show Love

Image source: FoxAndCrowCo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Traveled To Antarctica And Took These 10 Shots To Show Its Surreal Beauty (10 Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2025
The Most Epic Contractor Story Ever Shows How Rich People Solve Problems
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Legends of Tomorrow Season 4
Legends of Tomorrow Season 4
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2022
Geometrical Tattoos By Jasper Andres Beautifully Fuse Geometry With Nature
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
71 Futuristic Cartoons That Will Make You Laugh, Then Cry
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Home Is Where Heart Is
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.