I Drew Animal Illustrations That Display The Little Ways We Show Love

Sometimes it is the little, every day things that show a great depth of love. I started making these illustrations a few years ago to show my partner how much I appreciate his every day kindness- like putting the toothpaste on my toothbrush, or hiding little notes around our apartment for me to find while he was away on a trip. This year I asked some friends what little things make them feel extra loved in their friendships and relationships and I got so many lovely replies I decided to make a little book and a Valentine’s Day Card series based on them! Please share any of your favorite ways of expressing love in your life!
My name is Evan Pullman Neidich and my artwork is called Fox & Crow Paper Co. and the goal of my work is to bring joy and activate our joyful imaginations.
More info: Etsy
