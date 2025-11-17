Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Device’s Wallpaper (Closed)

by

You probably know what the wallpaper is, the picture or background of your home or lock screen, take a screenshot or something, and show us! Have a cool day!

#1 Lock Screen

#2 Utagawa Hiroshige: Cat In A Window, Woodblock Print, Japan, 1860

#3 An Old One

#4 My Family’s Dogs And My Two Budgies

#5 Couldn’t Screenshot My Phone But This Is The Exact Pic I Used For My Lockscreen Lolol

#6 Don’t Ask Lmao

Image source: source

#7 Rainbow Dash Got That Swag 😎

#8 Asperitas Clouds

#9 Tbhk Mokke Wallpaper ✨

#10 Keigo Takami From My Hero Academia

#11 Buff Duolingo

#12 I Can’t Take A Picture Of My Phone Because I Use My Phone To Take Pictures But This Is Whats On The Home Screen. Watercolor Sketch By A Friend

#13 Blep Performed By Lucas The Dog

#14 It’s Just A Photo I Liked

#15 🎵 What Shall We Do With A Drunken Whaler 🎵

#16 ✨aesthetic✨

#17 My School Thingy

#18 Roar!

#19 Mines On A Photo Shuffle. The Other One Shows My Face So I’m Not Posting It

#20 My Phone Background Is A Lotus Blooming In Our Pond

#21 17 More Days People

#22 New One Already

#23 Heeeeeehhhhh

