Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Device’s Wallpaper (Closed)

You probably know what the wallpaper is, the picture or background of your home or lock screen, take a screenshot or something, and show us! Have a cool day!
#1 Lock Screen
#2 Utagawa Hiroshige: Cat In A Window, Woodblock Print, Japan, 1860
#3 An Old One
#4 My Family’s Dogs And My Two Budgies
#5 Couldn’t Screenshot My Phone But This Is The Exact Pic I Used For My Lockscreen Lolol
#6 Don’t Ask Lmao
Image source: source
#7 Rainbow Dash Got That Swag 😎
#8 Asperitas Clouds
#9 Tbhk Mokke Wallpaper ✨
#10 Keigo Takami From My Hero Academia
#11 Buff Duolingo
#12 I Can’t Take A Picture Of My Phone Because I Use My Phone To Take Pictures But This Is Whats On The Home Screen. Watercolor Sketch By A Friend
#13 Blep Performed By Lucas The Dog
#14 It’s Just A Photo I Liked
#15 🎵 What Shall We Do With A Drunken Whaler 🎵
#16 ✨aesthetic✨
#17 My School Thingy
#18 Roar!
#19 Mines On A Photo Shuffle. The Other One Shows My Face So I’m Not Posting It
#20 My Phone Background Is A Lotus Blooming In Our Pond
#21 17 More Days People
#22 New One Already
#23 Heeeeeehhhhh
