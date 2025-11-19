Hey Pandas, Show Me What Your “Emotional Support” Looks Like (Closed)

Show me an image (or images) of what your “Emotional Support” looks like!
#1 Giving Me Comfort After My 16th Surgery. He Never Leaves My Side When I’m In Pain
#2 My Emotional Support Melvin With His Emotional Support Snow Leopard
#3 Everything I Need Right Here
#4 My Girls. They’re Good To Me. And Each Other!
#5 Charlie
#6 Cookie
#7 Frankie
#8 L.c
#9 Andy
#10 My “Emotional Support” F Bomb
#11 Sammy
#12 Our Bulldog Sushi Of Course
#13 My Dragon Fruit Axo Plushie!
#14 He Likes To Cuddle With The Warm Clothes In The Dryer……and Also With Me In The Morning Hours
#15 Snafu Hates Me…but He Hates Seeing Me Sad Even More
#16 You Can’t Stay Upset, Sad Or Angry With This Love Bug. She Always Makes Me Laugh And Feel Better
#17 My Stormi Girl
#18 I Think This Guy Counts As My Emotional Support, Right? I Dont Have An Actual Picture Of Him On My Computer, So I Grabbed A Picture Online. But I Have An Actual Plush Of Him On My Bed, He Lives There Next To My Ramen Noodle Plush
#19 My Velcro Girl
#20 My Emotional Stress Is Them
