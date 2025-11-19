Hey Pandas, Show Me What Your “Emotional Support” Looks Like (Closed)

by

Show me an image (or images) of what your “Emotional Support” looks like!

#1 Giving Me Comfort After My 16th Surgery. He Never Leaves My Side When I’m In Pain

#2 My Emotional Support Melvin With His Emotional Support Snow Leopard

#3 Everything I Need Right Here

#4 My Girls. They’re Good To Me. And Each Other!

#5 Charlie

#6 Cookie

#7 Frankie

#8 L.c

#9 Andy

#10 My “Emotional Support” F Bomb

#11 Sammy

#12 Our Bulldog Sushi Of Course

#13 My Dragon Fruit Axo Plushie!

#14 He Likes To Cuddle With The Warm Clothes In The Dryer……and Also With Me In The Morning Hours

#15 Snafu Hates Me…but He Hates Seeing Me Sad Even More

#16 You Can’t Stay Upset, Sad Or Angry With This Love Bug. She Always Makes Me Laugh And Feel Better

#17 My Stormi Girl

#18 I Think This Guy Counts As My Emotional Support, Right? I Dont Have An Actual Picture Of Him On My Computer, So I Grabbed A Picture Online. But I Have An Actual Plush Of Him On My Bed, He Lives There Next To My Ramen Noodle Plush

#19 My Velcro Girl

#20 My Emotional Stress Is Them

