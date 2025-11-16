30 Times Entitled Customers Left Ridiculously Absurd Reviews For Not Getting Their Way

The subreddit r/ChoosingBeggars is full of screenshots, pictures, and stories of entitled people revealing their true colors. After you spend enough time on it, you begin to notice common character tropes, too. There’s the parent who uses their child’s birthday as an excuse to get a discount. The art expert lowballing creators. And, of course, the dissatisfied customer.

The latter often end up on the subreddit through their ridiculous reviews. The drill is usually something like this: they expect a freebie, then get offended for having to pay for the product or service, and turn to the internet to pen a novel, trying to shut down the “vulturous” business. However, even if the premise remains the same, these folks somehow consistently outdo each other.

#1 A Restaurant Review I Stumbled On. The Customer Is So Many Kinds Of Wrong

Image source: chassepatate

#2 63 Sandwiches In 1 1/2 Hours!?! How Dare They!

Image source: gradydthdfg

#3 Giving Your Church A One Star Review For Giving You A Free Turkey

Image source: nickfone

#4 Customer At My Local Pub Couldn’t Pay For A Pint And Gave A Bad Tripadvisor Review, Pub Responded Accordingly

Image source: BreakFlare

#5 Review Of A Nice And Cheap Neighborhood Bike Shop

Image source: videoface

#6 1 Star At My Small Business (Martial Arts)

Because i wouldn’t negotiate the price… Even for “referrals” and he was nice enough to make a second email and leave two 1 star reviews… I don’t mind someone asking but if told no, just respect that.

Image source: joshjitsu311

#7 A Review On An Apartment That Caught My Eye

Image source: NibbatoPrime

#8 This Was Posted As A Review On A High-End Water Bottle’s Website

Image source: DontThrowYouAway

#9 This Review For A Hotel

Image source: yububy

#10 A Grocery Store Downtown In My City Has A Number Of 1-Star Google Reviews Because They Don’t Allow People To Park In The Very Tiny Parking Lot To Go Eat And Shop Elsewhere

Image source: starelae

#11 Local Restaurant Stays Open Late To Serve Great Food To Customer After Hours, Has Audacity To Be Out Of Fries, Receives One-Star Review

Image source: Tmbistroolyme

#12 Cb Complaining About The Portion Sizes After Only Ordering Enough For Half Of The Group

Image source: anonyloss

#13 I’m Giving These Guys My Business, Not Because Of Their Many 5-Star Reviews, But Because Of Their Only 1-Star Review

Image source: GreatSh0gun

#14 Review Of A Jimmy Johns Near Me

Image source: reddit.com

#15 A Couple Decorates Their House Every Year And Allows People To Visit And Walk Through Their Garden For Free

All in honor of their daughter who passed away. They even have a pretty legit Santa on certain days. Lady gives them poor review.

Image source: cypress707

#16 Cb Thinks She Deserves Free Use Of A Vacuum At An Automatic Carwash That Requires Paying For Exterior Wash. One Of The Few Bad Reviews Of This Place

Image source: reddit.com

#17 It’s Almost As If The Developers Of This Sleep App…also Need Money To Survive? This Review Made Me Want To Go Premium And I Haven’t Even Tried The App Yet

Image source: mlljf

#18 From A Local Chocolate Shop’s Google Reviews

Image source: Functional_Sus

#19 Leaving A Negative Review Even After Being Refunded For A Custom Engagement Ring Following A Breakup

Image source: Chelesto

#20 This Google Review For A Friendly Australian Skate Shop

Image source: PressingAddiction

#21 Tripadvisor Review Of A Maui Beach

Image source: reddit.com

#22 This Review Of The Chewy App I Just Found

Image source: nycjwl

#23 Customer Just Left This Review Of The Place Where My GF Works. The “Main Dude” Says He’s Never Seen Him Before Lol

Image source: greyredwolf

#24 Was Looking At Some Reviews For Vegas Hotels. Can’t Imagine What It Must Be Like Dealing With People Like This

Image source: infanteater1

#25 This Video-Editing App Review

Image source: zwich

#26 Barbie App Review: “Give Me All The Stuff Free Or Else I Will Sue”

Image source: HazelnutFreak

#27 Negative Review For A Nail Salon Near My House

Image source: freakyfreshmess

#28 Apparently This Big-Box Beauty Store Should Do More For This Reviewer

Image source: karlsbadkitty

#29 Review At A Restaurant I Just Went To. Theft

Image source: emailrob

#30 Cb Left An Unfavorable Review At A Local Steakhouse Because They Did Not Get Something For Free…

Image source: reno140

