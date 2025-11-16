30 Times Entitled Customers Left Ridiculously Absurd Reviews For Not Getting Their Way

The subreddit r/ChoosingBeggars is full of screenshots, pictures, and stories of entitled people revealing their true colors. After you spend enough time on it, you begin to notice common character tropes, too. There’s the parent who uses their child’s birthday as an excuse to get a discount. The art expert lowballing creators. And, of course, the dissatisfied customer.
The latter often end up on the subreddit through their ridiculous reviews. The drill is usually something like this: they expect a freebie, then get offended for having to pay for the product or service, and turn to the internet to pen a novel, trying to shut down the “vulturous” business. However, even if the premise remains the same, these folks somehow consistently outdo each other.
#1 A Restaurant Review I Stumbled On. The Customer Is So Many Kinds Of Wrong
#2 63 Sandwiches In 1 1/2 Hours!?! How Dare They!
#3 Giving Your Church A One Star Review For Giving You A Free Turkey
#4 Customer At My Local Pub Couldn’t Pay For A Pint And Gave A Bad Tripadvisor Review, Pub Responded Accordingly
#5 Review Of A Nice And Cheap Neighborhood Bike Shop
#6 1 Star At My Small Business (Martial Arts)
Because i wouldn’t negotiate the price… Even for “referrals” and he was nice enough to make a second email and leave two 1 star reviews… I don’t mind someone asking but if told no, just respect that.
#7 A Review On An Apartment That Caught My Eye
#8 This Was Posted As A Review On A High-End Water Bottle’s Website
#9 This Review For A Hotel
#10 A Grocery Store Downtown In My City Has A Number Of 1-Star Google Reviews Because They Don’t Allow People To Park In The Very Tiny Parking Lot To Go Eat And Shop Elsewhere
#11 Local Restaurant Stays Open Late To Serve Great Food To Customer After Hours, Has Audacity To Be Out Of Fries, Receives One-Star Review
#12 Cb Complaining About The Portion Sizes After Only Ordering Enough For Half Of The Group
#13 I’m Giving These Guys My Business, Not Because Of Their Many 5-Star Reviews, But Because Of Their Only 1-Star Review
#14 Review Of A Jimmy Johns Near Me
#15 A Couple Decorates Their House Every Year And Allows People To Visit And Walk Through Their Garden For Free
All in honor of their daughter who passed away. They even have a pretty legit Santa on certain days. Lady gives them poor review.
#16 Cb Thinks She Deserves Free Use Of A Vacuum At An Automatic Carwash That Requires Paying For Exterior Wash. One Of The Few Bad Reviews Of This Place
#17 It’s Almost As If The Developers Of This Sleep App…also Need Money To Survive? This Review Made Me Want To Go Premium And I Haven’t Even Tried The App Yet
#18 From A Local Chocolate Shop’s Google Reviews
#19 Leaving A Negative Review Even After Being Refunded For A Custom Engagement Ring Following A Breakup
#20 This Google Review For A Friendly Australian Skate Shop
#21 Tripadvisor Review Of A Maui Beach
#22 This Review Of The Chewy App I Just Found
#23 Customer Just Left This Review Of The Place Where My GF Works. The “Main Dude” Says He’s Never Seen Him Before Lol
#24 Was Looking At Some Reviews For Vegas Hotels. Can’t Imagine What It Must Be Like Dealing With People Like This
#25 This Video-Editing App Review
#26 Barbie App Review: “Give Me All The Stuff Free Or Else I Will Sue”
#27 Negative Review For A Nail Salon Near My House
#28 Apparently This Big-Box Beauty Store Should Do More For This Reviewer
#29 Review At A Restaurant I Just Went To. Theft
#30 Cb Left An Unfavorable Review At A Local Steakhouse Because They Did Not Get Something For Free…
