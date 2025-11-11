Electrical Engineer Creates 3D Calligraphy That Leaps Off The Page

Previously featured Tolga Girgin, a Turkish electrical engineer and graphic designer, continues to create stunning 3D calligraphy pieces. By experimenting with perspective and shading, Girgin’s colorful pieces seem to be ready to peel off the page at any time!
“My wife Zeynep encouraged me to start calligraphy,” Girgin told Calligraphy Masters. “She likes my handwriting and wanted me to share them on the web. A short word is very easy for me, about 20 minutes. But if I want to do it on two pieces of paper, or a sentence, I have to make some calculations, so it takes up to 2 or 3 hours sometimes.”
More info: Behance | Instagram | calligraphymasters (h/t: designtaxi)
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us