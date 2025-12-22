120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

by

The world we live in can be stressful and often overwhelming, but even with all its lows, it still gave us one silver lining that brings a lot of comfort: animals. Without jobs or bills to worry about, they’re free to be playful, curious, and effortlessly funny, and just watching them for a moment can make the day feel better.

That naturally makes them perfect meme material. On the Instagram page Pets Rule The Universe—and it’s hard to argue with a name like that—animals are simply being their hilarious selves. Scroll down to see their best memes and let them melt some of that stress away.

#1

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#2

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#3

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#4

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#5

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#6

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#7

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#8

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: urrrinal

#9

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#10

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#11

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#12

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#13

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#14

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#15

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#16

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#17

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#18

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#19

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#20

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#21

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#22

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#23

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#24

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#25

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: strongerpotions

#26

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#27

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#28

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#29

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#30

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#31

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#32

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#33

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: plume__

#34

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#35

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#36

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#37

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#38

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#39

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#40

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#41

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#42

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#43

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#44

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#45

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#46

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#47

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#48

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#49

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#50

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#51

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#52

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#53

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#54

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#55

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#56

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#57

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: equine__dentist

#58

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#59

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#60

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#61

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#62

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#63

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#64

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#65

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#66

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#67

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#68

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#69

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#70

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#71

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#72

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#73

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#74

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#75

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#76

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#77

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#78

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#79

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#80

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#81

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#82

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#83

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#84

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#85

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#86

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#87

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#88

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#89

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#90

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#91

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#92

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#93

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#94

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#95

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#96

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#97

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#98

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#99

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#100

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#101

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#102

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#103

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#104

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#105

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#106

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#107

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#108

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#109

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#110

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#111

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#112

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#113

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#114

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#115

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#116

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#117

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#118

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#119

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

#120

120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts

Image source: petsruletheuniverse

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
5 Fascinating Facts About ‘The Fairly OddParents’ You Probably Didn’t Know
3 min read
Oct, 20, 2017
Hey Pandas, Why Can’t We See The Top Of The Nose?
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
What We Know about Classroom of the Elite Season 2
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2018
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Netflix Show To Watch? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Women Are Sharing How They Intentionally Leave Hair And Fingerprints In Taxis As Evidence, And It’s An Eye-Opening Reality Check
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Cross Stitch Helped Me Find Calm In A Noisy World, And Here Are My Designs (23 Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025