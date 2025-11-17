Hey Pandas, Show Me One Of Your Favorite Band T-Shirts (Closed)

by

Music is awesome!

#1 I Just Bought This Skinny Puppy Shirt. Love It!

#2 Vintage 94′ In The Flesh Tour… Montreal

#3 Somehow My Husband Found A Vintage Placebo Shirt At Our Small Town Goodwill

#4 I Bought This Mcr T-Shirt When They Were Live In Budapest! It Was So Fun

Image source: ebay.com

#5 Band Maid!!! Best Band Ever!!

#6 𝅘𝅥𝅮♡

#7 Have A Bunch Of Favorites, But Here Is The One That My School Has Dress Coded Me For

#8 Mindless Self Indulgence

#9 One Of My Favorite Bands And They Put On An Amazing Show!

#10 Found This Rare Vintage Gem On Ebay Several Years Ago. The 1990s Were A Great Decade For Music!

#11 Allman Bros. Band “Eat A Peach In Memory Of Duane Allman”

#12 My Hollywood Undead Shirt From Like 2008. I Proudly Wore It To My First Viewing Of Them In 2018

#13 Drummer From Electric Mayhem

#14 Classic

#15 Queen From The Miracle Album. Kind Of Weird But I Like It

#16 Fav

#17 Helloween Pumpkins United Concert In 2018 In NYC. Hansen, Kiske, And Deris Were All There. One Of The Best Concerts I Ever Went To

#18 Ding Ding Dong A Bong Bong Bing Bong

