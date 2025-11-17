Hey Pandas, Show Me One Of Your Favorite Band T-Shirts (Closed)

Music is awesome!
#1 I Just Bought This Skinny Puppy Shirt. Love It!
#2 Vintage 94′ In The Flesh Tour… Montreal
#3 Somehow My Husband Found A Vintage Placebo Shirt At Our Small Town Goodwill
#4 I Bought This Mcr T-Shirt When They Were Live In Budapest! It Was So Fun
#5 Band Maid!!! Best Band Ever!!
#6 𝅘𝅥𝅮♡
#7 Have A Bunch Of Favorites, But Here Is The One That My School Has Dress Coded Me For
#8 Mindless Self Indulgence
#9 One Of My Favorite Bands And They Put On An Amazing Show!
#10 Found This Rare Vintage Gem On Ebay Several Years Ago. The 1990s Were A Great Decade For Music!
#11 Allman Bros. Band “Eat A Peach In Memory Of Duane Allman”
#12 My Hollywood Undead Shirt From Like 2008. I Proudly Wore It To My First Viewing Of Them In 2018
#13 Drummer From Electric Mayhem
#14 Classic
#15 Queen From The Miracle Album. Kind Of Weird But I Like It
#16 Fav
#17 Helloween Pumpkins United Concert In 2018 In NYC. Hansen, Kiske, And Deris Were All There. One Of The Best Concerts I Ever Went To
#18 Ding Ding Dong A Bong Bong Bing Bong
