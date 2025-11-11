23 Creative Ways to Repurpose & Reuse Old Stuff

Recycling is a hugely important part of our effort to take care of and live in harmony with the planet we call home, but it doesn’t just have to be reserved to municipal authorities or waste management companies. There are awesome and creative DIY projects with ideas to recycle your old stuff that can be taken advantage of by almost anyone.

Every year, when spring cleaning comes around, many of us gather up our old used stuff and simply throw it out. Sometimes, trash is simply trash, but we often fail to realize that a lot of the things that we throw out can be transformed into something else that’s useful with an easy DIY project and that we probably would have wound up buying later anyway. If that old ladder you have lying around isn’t safe to climb on anymore, there’s still probably a million other creative ideas to use them.

And if you can’t make something useful out of your old recycled materials, you can still probably make something beautiful by researching some DIY ideas! Haroshi, Edouard Martinet, Jane Perkins and Mr. Finch are just a few of the countless artists out there that have made ingenious use of repurposed old stuff to create beautiful works of art!

1. Old Ladder Into Bookshelf

2. Bicycle Into Sink Stand

23 Creative Ways to Repurpose &#038; Reuse Old Stuff

3. Chair Into Shelf/Closet Unit

4. Old Cords Into Bob Marley

23 Creative Ways to Repurpose &#038; Reuse Old Stuff

5. Old DVDs Into a Mosaic Tile Plate

6. Spoons Into Lamp

7. Old Piano Into Bookshelf

23 Creative Ways to Repurpose &#038; Reuse Old Stuff

8. Old Tire Into Ottoman

9. Old Graters Into Lamps

23 Creative Ways to Repurpose &#038; Reuse Old Stuff

10. Tennis Rackets Into Mirrors

23 Creative Ways to Repurpose &#038; Reuse Old Stuff

11. Old Bike Parts Into Chandelier

12. Old Garden Rake Into Wine Glass Holder

23 Creative Ways to Repurpose &#038; Reuse Old Stuff

13. Old Ladder Into Shelf

23 Creative Ways to Repurpose &#038; Reuse Old Stuff

14. Old Skateboards Into Guitars

23 Creative Ways to Repurpose &#038; Reuse Old Stuff

15. Spoons Into Lampshades

23 Creative Ways to Repurpose &#038; Reuse Old Stuff

16. Old Chairs Into Pet Feeding Station

23 Creative Ways to Repurpose &#038; Reuse Old Stuff

17. Drum Kit Into Chandelier

23 Creative Ways to Repurpose &#038; Reuse Old Stuff

18. Old Boat Into Hanging Bed

23 Creative Ways to Repurpose &#038; Reuse Old Stuff

19. Guitar Into Shelf

23 Creative Ways to Repurpose &#038; Reuse Old Stuff

20. Vintage Funnels Into Candleholders

23 Creative Ways to Repurpose &#038; Reuse Old Stuff

21. Forks Into Coat Hangers

23 Creative Ways to Repurpose &#038; Reuse Old Stuff

22. Vintage Suitcase Into Chair

23. Old Piano Into Outdoor Fountain

23 Creative Ways to Repurpose &#038; Reuse Old Stuff

Patrick Penrose
