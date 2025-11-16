Hey Pandas, Show Me A Picture Of A Place You Find Special (Closed)

Share a picture!
#1 The Scottish Highlands. Countless Great Spots. It’s Not My Home. But Every Time I Visit, It Feels Like Coming Home
#2 The Great Divide, Alberta/Bc Border, Canada In Kananaskis. The Rockies
#3 A Path Around A Small Pond, An Urban Oasis With Many Birds And Few People And A Few Minutes From My House
#4 This Is In Our Local State Park. Beautiful Sunrises!
#5 The View From My Front Yard Out In The Country, This Is The Moon Rising
#6 Not A Landscape But A Bookscape. Boolean Library, Oxford
#7 Saxon Switzerland Mountains
#8 The Rollright Stones Near Chipping Norton UK
#9 This Is Mine
#10 Veliko Tornova, Bulgaria
#11 Relaxing In The Park
#12 My Two Favorite Trees
#13 A Beautiful Lake. Campoo Enmedio, Spain
#14 My Catfish Hole In The Local River. The River Is Pretty Shallow And Doesn’t Get Much Boat Traffic So I Usually Have This Section Of River Too Myself
#15 Home Sweet American Home
