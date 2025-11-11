This Guy Transforms Himself Into Disney Princesses And His Makeup Skills Are Too Good

by

There are Disney fans, there are Disney addicts, and then there is Richard Schaefer, a 21-year-old freelance makeup artist who turns himself into princesses from his favorite Disney movies. And as you can see from these pictures, the guy has got some serious skills!

The House of Mouse enthusiast from Orange County California started cosplaying as Disney princes and princesses four years ago. Each transformation takes roughly two hours and he even makes his own costumes, a skill he taught himself in school to take his mind off being bullied. He used to get told that he looked androgynous and so he decided to turn these comments into something positive by turning himself into his favorite Disney princesses. He says that dressing up has helped him to feel more confident as a person, and if we had over 80k followers on Instagram, we’d feel pretty confident too! Good work Richard! Or should we say Ariel?

More info: Instagram

This Guy Transforms Himself Into Disney Princesses And His Makeup Skills Are Too Good
Patrick Penrose
