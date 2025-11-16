Hey Pandas, Should I Tell My Friend I Have I Crush On Her? (Closed)

by

So… I’m ace and demiromantic. Lucky me got my first crush on the tragically straight (yes, definitely) awesome extrovert that adopted me into her friend group. What should I do?

#1

U can keep it to yourself and play it safe or tell her and take the risk of losing your friend group because it would be awkward or dating her

#2

Help.

#3

Stuck with a similar problem….

#4

If you’re close enough and it’s bad enough, tell her. It’ll only get worse. If you’re not, try to avoid her until this ends. I had a similar situation and although I knew that my friend wasn’t into me at all, honesty is always the best.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
