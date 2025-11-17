Hey Pandas, Share Your Superpower But People In The Comments Ruin It (Closed)

I would like you to share your superpower, but be aware that some people in the comments might spoil it. Have fun!
#1
I upvote community posts. Even if I didn’t like your collection crocheted llamas (bad example -I did like them, they were adorable.)
#2
I know when something bad is going to happen or happened. I get a sick nervous feeling for days
#3
I am psychic and am a trained medium. These gifts are shared by most of my family. In fact, they are fairly common to the whole general population! That ‘gut feeling’ you have, that sudden bit of knowing you get, knowing when you’re being watched, the hunch – that’s you being psychic. I have been scoffed at on BP before for mentioning this. I am NOT a fortune teller, I won’t read your mind and I’m not a grifter or a fraud. Even more scoff worthy, I demonstrate for free at my local Spiritualist Churches in Perth, Western Australia. Also I aways know the time, how much time has passed and where north is. Maybe that’s psychic too, but … whatever. Scoff away.
#4
Empathy and patience
#5
I can smell a particular odor coming from the breath of someone with liver cancer.
#6
I’ve never got fever. Never something over 37C. I don’t know when and if I’ve got influenza or some other illness.
#7
I can read about 770 words per minute. Super useful.
#8
I never get angry. Like never!
#9
I can see myself in 3rd person view, from basically any angle.
#10
Sarcasm. Apparently I am quite well known for it.
#11
I am Procrastination Man!
#12
i read insanely fast and my spine looks like the letter of an alphabet
#13
When I lay my hands on someone I can tell what nutrients are missing from their diets and how well their organs are functioning. Also feel old injuries and muscle tension .. it’s a gift and a curse
#14
i dont have a superpower/im Quirkless, but my oc (still me) is part cat and can fly.
#15
I can skip through time (aka fast forward through my classes I don’t like)
#16
I can read people’s emotions by staring into their eyes while making mine shake. It really works!
#17
I can block people out, but only after hearing them talk for a few minutes
#18
I have the power to be easily forgotten. Like at work, bosses have forgotten I was there because they haven’t seen me in a while. In school, after attendance I have gotten up and walked out of the room many times. No one ever said a thing about it.
#19
Waterbending, Earthbending, Firebending, and Airbending
#20
Talking total s**t for hours.
#21
I have really good memory. Sometimes I remember things my parents don’t remember, and I can remember since I was a baby.
#22
I make terrible mistakes and normally pick the worst way of solving. If you want a faster solution don’t follow me 😭
#23
I have good memory and I can draw extremely realistic
#24
I have no taste buds or sense of smell, but I can eat anything. I once ate spoiled milk on my cereal for three days until my husband took it way from me. (it did have chunks, but I apparently didn’t notice) I was fine. I’ve eaten bad chicken, food that was left out, some sort of poisonous berry. (None of this was knowingly) and I have, at worse, had a stomach ache and that was from the berries.
#25
I HAVE HYPERSENSITIVE EARS
#26
I have the power of almost commenting on ever post, lol!
#27
magic :0
#28
I have mastered the Irish Goodbye
#29
The Goosegod, Guardian of the Glistening Waters, Arbiter of Avian Antics, and Merriment Deity of the Divine Realm. I bet your honks are as legendary as your rule. Beware, innocent hoomans, for the honk of destiny might just be coming your way (credit to (CascadedFalls)
#30
I’m very good at sensing living things around me. If you’re there, then I can tell, not only that, but if you are currently near me, then please LEAVE WHY ARE YOU HERE-
#31
I don’t really get attached to anyone except animals and nature
#32
i can make most people offended or pissed and wanting me to die in less than 5 min!
#33
I can teleport to anywhere I think of
#34
I can disappear from any conversation in a matter of minutes.
#35
Well #1 is more of a curse, but I’m always prepared to lose any and all of my friends because I literally ALWAYS do in some way, and #2 is when I get deja vu (not sure I spelled that right), I don’t get a feeling something happened before, I get a distinct memory of something happening.
#36
I understand every single Far Side cartoon. I don’t always find the joke funny, but I understand it.
#37
I have 2 i can think of.
1. I am super empathic and kind (almost to a fault)
2. I have a strong sense of smell. Which is wild cause i also have bad allergies (nose stuffy a lot) yet i can clearly smell dtuff ppl swear dont have a scent
#38
This might not count but here I go: I’m a sympathic crier. Ex. My friend got stung in the foot by a yellow jacket or something, so someone pulled the stinger out. It was extremely painful for her, she was crying. I was crying cause I don’t like seeing my friends in pain.
#39
I can concern people with my rapid description of Heathers the Musical.
#40
ill eat whatever u serve me. Especially ur dic- jkjk
