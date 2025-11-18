Hey Pandas, Share Your Relationship Fears (Closed)

by

I’m curious about your concerns or fears regarding relationships.

#1

Losing them in any way, death, abandonment ect.

#2

that I will never be good enough to provide the life they want or desire. It eats at me every second of every day

#3

Me not being good enough for them. I’m afraid they’ll find a funnier or more lively partner.

#4

I fear that I’ll encounter the same emotional abuse and toxicity I witnessed in my parents’ relationship. Some time ago I have decided that I’d be better single and safe.

#5

my biggest fear is, him walking out on me and my kids. It’s an irrational fear, but still a fear.

#6

Standard woman fears. Murder, rape, abuse Followed by manipulation I don’t catch. I do not care what your intentions were. Do not lie to me like I’m a child. Keep secrets, I don’t really care, so long as it doesn’t impact our/my financial life, or have any bearing on our relationship, I don’t care. Sneak food on the way home? Don’t care. But lie to me to keep me to intentionally keep me in the dark about something about me, or my reality, I will never ever trust you again. Nothing. Lie to me about when the baby starts walking, or other incredibly patronizing c**p, we’re done. Don’t lie to me to ‘keep me happy’. Smacks of no respect.

#7

I’m terrified that I might develop a medical condition or get hurt and leave my partner burdened with having to care for me instead of living their life.

#8

they will stop loving me

#9

They’d press themselves onto me in any way, their opinions, s*x, you know

#10

Being abused. AGAIN.

#11

That I’ll keep failing at it.

#12

My Sister not liking them

