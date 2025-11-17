Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

If you play an instrument, share with us what it is.
#1 Started Drum Lessons This Year. I’m 73!
#2 My Kit!
#3 Started Playing Trumpet 3 Years Ago And This Is My Trumpet From Last Year
#4 Shovel Guitar It’s Two Of A Kind, My Cousin Owns One Just Like It
#5 Is Not Much But Its Mine And It’s All I Have But I Love It. Don’t Even Own A Stand For It Lol
#6 I’m An Oboist!
#7 Mapex Saturn
#8 Agile Al Series
#9 My Wife And Son Got Me This Little Beauty For My 30th Birthday I’m 59 And Still Playing
#10 2006 Romano Solano 5/8 Size Bass
#11 French Horn
#12 Fender Guitars And Bass, Yamaha Amp And Weighted-Key Keyboard
#13 My Papa Plays 10 Instruments In Total: Guitar, Banjo, Ukulele, Double Bass, Cello, Clarinet, Saxophone, Harmonica, Mandolin And Piano
#14 Started Piano Lessons 1955!., Still Going Strong Age 74
#15 This Is My Squire Mustang:) I Love It And I Love Bass:)
#16 Roland V-Combo VR-09 Live Performance Keyboard
#17 My Sitar. I’m Not Very Good But I Like Playing It
#18 Flute And Piccolo! They’re My Babies
#19 Not My Bass Clairenet (Mine Is Out For Repairs) Also “My Bass Clairenet” Is My School’s
#20 My Bass That I Got When I Was 18 With My First Paycheck. I’m 43 Now
#21 Hammered Dulcimer. Wanted A Harp, But Not Enough Room
#22 Ukuleles And Some Stuff
#23 My “Super Jaffa” – (Custom Made By My Friend Iain Brook For My Birthday) Next To A Pair Of Danelectros. I’ve Been Playing For Nearly 45 Years And It’s One Of The Best Guitars I’ve Ever Played
#24 My Trusty 1959 Gretsch 6120 Chet Atkins. Love Of My Life
#25 My Precious Ukulele. I Also Play Piano (For 11 Years!) And Guitar
#26 My Eko X27 From 1965, Super Cool Little Guitar, I Play Psychedelic Garage Rock
#27 My Precious Baby (Violin)
#28 Proud Flute Player
#29 The Only Lady Im Ever Gonna Slap
#30 (Not My Kit) This Is Chad Sexton’s Drum Kit, Found It On Google. Ti Must Be Crazy To Play That!
#31 My 1984 Gibson Les Paul Studio Standard. Bought For Myself After Returning From Iraq In 2004. I’ve Nearly Worn The Frets Flat
#32 My Swiss Made Bbb Tuba
#33 Horn
#34 2006 Romano Solano 5/8 Sive Bass With Soloist Fingerboard
#35 Paul Reed Smith (Bass-Iv) That I Got Brand New In 1990 (Was Made During 1988-89). Been With Me Through Hell And Back And Adapted To Every Situation I Was In (Death-Metal, Alternative, Prog-Rock, Blues, Jazz-Fusion)
#36 My Modx6. Sadly Because Of My Work I Can’t Touch It Often. Hope I Will Get Enough Time Some Day
