Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

by

If you play an instrument, share with us what it is.

#1 Started Drum Lessons This Year. I’m 73!

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#2 My Kit!

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#3 Started Playing Trumpet 3 Years Ago And This Is My Trumpet From Last Year

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#4 Shovel Guitar It’s Two Of A Kind, My Cousin Owns One Just Like It

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#5 Is Not Much But Its Mine And It’s All I Have But I Love It. Don’t Even Own A Stand For It Lol

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#6 I’m An Oboist!

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#7 Mapex Saturn

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#8 Agile Al Series

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#9 My Wife And Son Got Me This Little Beauty For My 30th Birthday I’m 59 And Still Playing

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#10 2006 Romano Solano 5/8 Size Bass

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#11 French Horn

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

Image source: source

#12 Fender Guitars And Bass, Yamaha Amp And Weighted-Key Keyboard

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#13 My Papa Plays 10 Instruments In Total: Guitar, Banjo, Ukulele, Double Bass, Cello, Clarinet, Saxophone, Harmonica, Mandolin And Piano

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#14 Started Piano Lessons 1955!., Still Going Strong Age 74

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#15 This Is My Squire Mustang:) I Love It And I Love Bass:)

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#16 Roland V-Combo VR-09 Live Performance Keyboard

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#17 My Sitar. I’m Not Very Good But I Like Playing It

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#18 Flute And Piccolo! They’re My Babies

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#19 Not My Bass Clairenet (Mine Is Out For Repairs) Also “My Bass Clairenet” Is My School’s

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

Image source: google.com

#20 My Bass That I Got When I Was 18 With My First Paycheck. I’m 43 Now

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#21 Hammered Dulcimer. Wanted A Harp, But Not Enough Room

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#22 Ukuleles And Some Stuff

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#23 My “Super Jaffa” – (Custom Made By My Friend Iain Brook For My Birthday) Next To A Pair Of Danelectros. I’ve Been Playing For Nearly 45 Years And It’s One Of The Best Guitars I’ve Ever Played

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#24 My Trusty 1959 Gretsch 6120 Chet Atkins. Love Of My Life

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#25 My Precious Ukulele. I Also Play Piano (For 11 Years!) And Guitar

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#26 My Eko X27 From 1965, Super Cool Little Guitar, I Play Psychedelic Garage Rock

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#27 My Precious Baby (Violin)

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#28 Proud Flute Player

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#29 The Only Lady Im Ever Gonna Slap

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#30 (Not My Kit) This Is Chad Sexton’s Drum Kit, Found It On Google. Ti Must Be Crazy To Play That!

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#31 My 1984 Gibson Les Paul Studio Standard. Bought For Myself After Returning From Iraq In 2004. I’ve Nearly Worn The Frets Flat

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#32 My Swiss Made Bbb Tuba

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#33 Horn

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#34 2006 Romano Solano 5/8 Sive Bass With Soloist Fingerboard

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#35 Paul Reed Smith (Bass-Iv) That I Got Brand New In 1990 (Was Made During 1988-89). Been With Me Through Hell And Back And Adapted To Every Situation I Was In (Death-Metal, Alternative, Prog-Rock, Blues, Jazz-Fusion)

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

#36 My Modx6. Sadly Because Of My Work I Can’t Touch It Often. Hope I Will Get Enough Time Some Day

Hey Pandas, Share Your Music Instrument (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Dog Is Not Photoshopped, She’s Real And Perfect
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Did A Photoshoot With My Daughter By Myself
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Hilarious Blanche Devereaux Moments on Golden Girls
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2020
Woman Opens Her Stepgrandmother’s Locket To Find Tiny Pictures Of A Dog And A Cat Inside
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Take Pictures Of Soap Bubbles That Freeze While Flying
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My Silly Cat Inspired Me To Start Doing Comics As A Hobby, And Now It’s My Full-Time Job
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.