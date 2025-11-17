Hey Pandas, Describe A Crazy Movie Plot But Don’t Tell Us The Movie (Closed)

Give me your hardest!
#1
A mentally-ill female goes on a journey to find her parents, and finds out she’s just as capable as anyone else.
#2
The Man in the Planet is moving levers in his home in space, while a head floats in the sky. His girlfriend gives birth to a loaf of bread with a weird head.
#3
An elderly man abducts a young overweight Asian boy to replace his dead wife
#4
Family problems at galactic scale. Involved incest and living teddy bears.
#5
2 buddies go on a long journey to return a briefcase
#6
A bearded man is stranded at a dump after his sister breaks his favorite tool making him feel powerless. He learns his way around the dump, reunites with a friend, and discovers an old employee of his father.
(Hint: Jeff Goldblum is in it.)
#7
2 buds fight robots of themselves and die only to escape death and save the future.
#8
simple mans home is destroyed and he searches the stars with friends for the meaning of life.
#9
Prelude to Rick and Morty
#10
Rich guy won’t let immigrant settle meanwhile a woman older than both of them wants them to settle.
#11
Unicorns in a humans butt hole have to find a way out and end up eating each other
#12
Teacher and woman turns into monsters and stand next to volcano
#13
A man with a botched nose job has an unhealthy obsession with an abused orphan. They all use sticks to kill each other because a deranged woman at a bar said that only one of them can live.
#14
Unkillable hitman and his bodyguard do some $h1t
#15
A cat gets stuck in a insane forest with his ex and a mentally ill dog that won’t stop following him and they are against a crazy family lead by an adopted teen and a giant with no soul who seems to have everything. All groups want the same thing and fight over a map to get to it
#16
Little dude with harry feet goes on a trip with some friends to get rid of some other guy’s jewelry.
#17
After his planet is demolished, a man rides a spaceship powered by improbability to make a new planet.
#18
Person goes long distance to get someone who fell from the sky. Many people try to kill them. He flies to space at the end
#19
girl becomes friends with the princess and they grow up together slowly falling in love but one day after the princess is kidnapped the girl’s granda is murdered and the girl witnesses the murder and grabs a pistol and shoots the killer and becomes a hitman gets hired to kill a someone who was robbing the bank and after shooting him she gets hit on by the bank teller then she finds out that the teller was taking her money from her account so she kills him too after she gets back all her money she go the bus stop and leaves town when she gets to the city she finds the princess and they get back together and go meat the princess’s new friends and the horse races.
#20
A simpleton tells stories about his life while waiting for a bus to see his beloved, proving that anyone can succeed, as long as their a white guy.
#21
Two immortal Chinese brothers risk losing their jobs. One of them goes to awaken a spooky tree monster that will force everyone to band together to fight, and thus they will keep their jobs! However, his brother tries to stop him.
On the way, the rebellious brother’s path is obstructed by a friend, his ex girlfriend, and some creepy old dude.
Meanwhile the other brother goes to the local village and realizes that the rebellious brother has the right idea, but is doing the wrong thing to get to it.
Eventually the spooky tree monster is summoned and they fight it. Then they open up a noodle shop because I guess they got fired? Or quit? Idk.
(Sorry this is so long lol. Also Hint: It’s an animated movie)
#22
Scaley father teams, with scaley forgetfull girl as they hunt down for scaley son trapped in a torture facillity with amputee scally, large spikey, smol scaley, patrick, and germophobe scaley, and jacques
#23
Cat dies dad brings cat back to life to keep kids happy, kid dies dad buries kids and it comes back to life, to kill the mother brother and dad till they are all the walking dead ready to kill all.
#24
A cat on its last life goes to find a wishing star, and is confronted with anxiety and death
#25
A murderer kills a mother and leaves the father in absolute agony. His last remaining son gets kidnapped and the father has to go on a journey to find him with a mentally ill woman,
#26
Supa buff dudes in a forest sweat a lot and shoot trees
Hint: Arnold Shwartznaegaer idk how to spell his name
#27
Three kids fall into a painting and sail to the end of the world with a talking mouse
#28
Rookie cop asks for help from a guy with questionable eating habits, track down bad guy with poor fashion sense.
#29
Small wannabe wizard finds smaller person in river, that a big person wants to kill, so they team up with a dirty big person, and super tiny people to save smaller person. Dirty big person ends up dating evil big person’s daughter, and finally evil big person gets struck by lightning somehow. Everyone’s happy!
#30
Two people simultaneously decide the only way to be the person their lover wants is to change utterly, and they end up being just as opposite to each other as they began but it somehow works.
#31
an immortal buys property and seduces the accountants fiance while he’s trapped in a castle.
#32
Fighter pilot crash lands with an enemy fighter pilot. To survive they become besties. Enemy pilot gives birth to baby then dies, so pilot raises child. Then pilot is found by his people and enslave enemy’s child. Pilot rescues child and takes them to the enemy home to say their name.
#33
After a serial killer wiped out almost his entire family, the father tries to find his handicapped son that was kidnapped from school.
#34
Slacker steals a $20,000 Chevy Malibu from a lobotomized nuclear scientist with a dead alien in the trunk/boot. He is pursued by government agents, scientists, and a televangelist. Throw in some light mocking of Scientology and Ronald Reagan. Sound track is almost all late 70s early 80s punk music. Still one of my all time favorite movies
#35
Emotionally unstable teen gets rejected by a door and then finds a man in her wall and after that gets hit by a flower.
#36
Girls parent go bye bye and caring aunt builds robot, some guy hacks the robot to killing people and the robot kills him, the end the robot goes bye bye too, by the girl
