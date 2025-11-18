Hey Pandas, Share Your Most Moody Photograph (Closed)

Since fall is here let’s share some photos that reflect the season!
#1 Just Before Dawn
#2 Cowdray Castle Ruins
#3 Morning Walk
#4 A Lonely Leaf
#5 Trees On Side Of Mountain Covered With Fog At Daytime
Image source: Paul Pastourmatzis
#6 June 2024, 14 Pm, 1000 Meters Altitude, Nort-East Of France, I’m Wearing My Wool Raincoat
#7 Another Hike Of Mine : Italian Alp Mountains, February 2018
#8 Somewhere On The Adriatic Sea
#9 Mother Nature Giving The Ocean A Look
Image source: source
#10 At Arashiyama, Kyoto
#11 Slovakia, Tatra Mountains 2023
#12 Redwoods California
#13 Felt Like Something Bad Was About To Happen!
#14 Clouds At Sunset, Lancashire UK
#15 Waterstriders
#16 Spring Blossoms
#17 Sunrise With Lucy 🐾
#18 Port Salon Beach Donegal Ireland
#19 After The Storm
#20 Took This For My Photography Project. Wasn’t The One People Liked Best But It’s My Personal Favorite Of The Lot
#21 Crab Apple Blossom
#22 Selfie At Noon During The Mother Of All Tropical Storms In Port-Novo, Benin
#23 Lead, SD
#24 Somewhere In Sweden
#25 Somewhere In Sweden Pt. 2
#26 One Of My Favourite Places To Hang Out In Summer. The Basement Of My Apartment; It’s Cold, Long And I’m A Sucker For Anything Industrial Like
#28 Moon Nestled In Clouds
#29 Whitby In The Early Morning Mist
#30 “Misty Morning Quiet” By Debra L Gillanders
#31 Like Drawing Pic
#33 Morning At One World Trade Center
