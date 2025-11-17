“Men Writing Women”: 30 Times Male Authors Wrote Female Characters So Poorly, It’s Almost Like They’ve Never Met A Woman Before (New Pics)

Writing a captivating piece takes way more than putting pen to paper. The author spends countless hours developing the plot, writing and rewriting it, crossing out hundreds of unnecessary lines, and doing the research—lots and lots of it. Some writers could work more on the two, wiping out some of the information or researching it better. Otherwise, they might end up being shamed for some of their inaccurate, unrealistic, or plain foolish lines. As these male writers depicting female characters did.

The subreddit “Men Writing Women” is dedicated, as the description suggests, to “how men who create films, books, TV, and graphic novels characterize women”. Members of the community clearly don’t shy away from sharing their finds, and we have gathered some of their best examples into this list today. If you feel like it’s too short, check out our previous pieces about “Men Writing Women” here and here.

#1 Who Doesn’t Love To Bleed And Writhe In Pain Once A Month?

Image source: Haebak

#2 Jane Goodall Should Just Go Ape S*it

Image source: Faenix_Wright

#3 “Let Them Puppies Free!”

Image source: ThorinSmokenshield

#4 [clans Of The Alphane Moon By Philip K. Dick] How To Assert Your Dominance Over Other Women: Scare Their Nipples Off

Image source: snugglyaggron

#5 What Else Could A Woman Want After Coming Out Of A Coma? Beyond The Darkness (1979)

Image source: FreudsteinLives

#6 Scientology, A New Slant On Life – By L. Ron Hubbard (1965)

Image source: friends-waffles-work

#7 Til That I, A Virgin, Have At Least One Kid. (Once Gone, By Blake Pierce)

Image source: schrodingers_cat42

#8 I’d Like To Imagine This Was Done For The Male Characters As Well

Image source: Lwannagothere

#9 In Death, I Hope All My Friends Remember Me For My Great Rack [1q84, Haruki Murakami]

Image source: mustardleaves

#10 I’m Surprised No One Has Posted This Guy Yet?? From Jpod By Douglas Coupland

Image source: Picklebaby626

#11 How To Kiss A Girl…sure

Image source: 4reddityo

#12 Women Have Useless Faces (A Happy Death By Camus)

Image source: 2460_one

#13 (Tw: Physical Violence) [nana By Zola] Zola’s Nana, Or How To Stop Worrying And Learn To Love Physical Abuse

Image source: Adloud

#14 The Amount Misogyny In This One Was A Bit Shocking. The Lake Of The Dead By André Bjerke

Image source: crucified_cat

#15 Hell’s Angels By Hunter S Thompson. Men In The 1960s Just Understood Women, You Know?

Image source: jbeldham

#16 There Are Many Different Types Of Arm Folds, I’m Glad Robert Cleared That Up For Me

Image source: SwaggyP997

#17 Liana Finck, Women In Literature, 2022

Image source: beroemd

#18 Ah Yes, The Kind Of Giggles That Spill From Your Breasts. Of Course The Girl Is “Just Turned 16” As Well. (Hospital By Han Song)

Image source: Doing_Ok_Tomorrow

#19 That Natural Womanly Instinct To Love Cooking (Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep? By Philip K Dick)

Image source: cacti-pie

#20 “But Whatever” (The Night Shift, Alex Finlay)

Image source: absolute_boy

#21 Lake Of The Dead By André Bjerke

Image source: BreadstickBitch9868

#22 Lots To Unpack Here [the Road Back By Erich Maria Remarque]

Image source: LegerDomain

#23 I’m Sorry, What?!? The Body Keeps The Score By Bessel Van Der Kolk

Image source: Glum-Lavishness-4485

#24 Breast Roll By “It’s Kind Of A Funny Story” By Ned Vizzini

Image source: maramara18

#25 Nod By Adrian Barnes

Image source: aliensleftmehere

#26 “A Fine Porch Door”… From The Stand By Stephen King

Image source: guitarguy12341

#27 I Feel Christopher Pike’s Spellbound Could Fit

Image source: ravioliriveroli

#28 Coast To Coast Murders, James Patterson

Image source: arrow1500

#29 The Immortalists By Chloe Benjamin. A Genuinely Good Book With The Worst First Paragraph!

Image source: womanadrift

#30 Go Home Everyone About To Post Stephen King. Alizee Yeezy Has Trumped All Of You

Image source: PrincessTutubella

