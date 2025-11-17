“That’s What Makes Her So Amazing”: Taylor Swift’s Seriously Nerdy Letterhead Is Going Viral

You may have heard that Taylor Swift, the 33-year-old artist hailed for her infinite talent, has been busy running her ‘The Eras Tour’ show, which is predicted to become the highest-grossing tour of all time. Or that she’s hiding in janitors’ cars while making eye-watering sums of money.
However, Swift’s admirers didn’t focus on this particular aspect. Instead, people became slightly obsessed with a sweet letter she wrote to Alicia Key’s 8-year-old son, Genesis Ali Dean, who came to watch Taylor perform at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California with his mom last Saturday.
“Gen, Hi my friend!!” Swift’s card read. “I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I’ll be waving at you. Love, Taylor.” Of course, fans were swift to notice that the card’s letterhead read “Songwriter • Feline Enthusiast.”
Some fans found it to be “iconic,” while others perceived it as rather endearingly dorky, aligning well with Swift’s public image. After all, as one fan has pointed out, her previous card had “Born in 1989 / Loves cats,” as a letterhead.
If you ever wondered how record-breaking artists reach their stage unnoticed, look no further than Taylor Swift’s latest trick
Image credits: janesreputation
Image credits: shimmeringtay13
Many celebrities, including Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence, were spotted attending Swift’s biggest tour
Image credits: aliciakeys
However, among the happiest to see Taylor perform was Alicia Key’s boy Genesis, who received a rather dorky letter from her
Image credits: aliciakeys
Image credits: theluckywill
You can watch the lucky boy’s reaction to Taylor’s note below
Image credits: swifferwins
Of course, this isn’t the first time the “Shake It Off” artist’s cards were decorated with quirky letterheads
Image credits: NRMorrow
But Swift’s status as a quirky “feline enthusiast” has been in the making ever since social media became a thing. Besides constantly posting photos of one of her cats, Meredith, on Insta, she will proudly demonstrate her dedication to these furry companions by adorning her phone case with kittens.
Even her close friend Ed Sheeran mentioned to MTV a while ago that “when she’s on stage, she’s an entertainer and a performer. But when she’s off stage, she spends half the time tossing cat treats to her cat.”
Need more proof? How about naming all of your kittens after favorite TV shows and films? Swift’s first cat, Meredith, after all, is named after Meredith Grey of Grey’s Anatomy.
Subsequently, three years later, she welcomed her second cat, Olivia Benson, whose name pays homage to Mariska Hargitay’s character in Law & Order: SVU. Hopefully, you can guess where Taylor’s latest feline family addition, Benjamin Button, gets his name from.
Fans of Taylor thought the dorky letterhead fits her image perfectly
