Hey Pandas, Share Your Most Awkward Moment! (Closed)

by

Share a moment that keeps you up at night!

#1

Two. In kindergarten, I called my teacher Mom. I thought I was going to die of embarrassment. In my mid 20’s, I was standing on a busy, windy street waiting for the light to change. Bunch of cars are stopped also. Gust of wind catches my swingy skirt and blows it up over my head. Pantyhose are designed so you really don’t need to wear underwear so, I’m exposed. I beat my skirt down and looked over to see every driver staring at me. The light changed, I curtsied to the onlookers and scurried back to the office.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Post The Coolest Picture Of An Animal That You’ve Taken (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share Some Of Your Coolest Garage Sale Finds (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 Premiere Recap and Review
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2017
Grandma Who Accidentally Invited A Stranger To Thanksgiving Spends Third Thanksgiving With The Teen
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Moment You’ve Experienced While On A School Trip? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.