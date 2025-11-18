Hey Pandas, Share Your Most Awkward Moment! (Closed)

Share a moment that keeps you up at night!
Two. In kindergarten, I called my teacher Mom. I thought I was going to die of embarrassment. In my mid 20’s, I was standing on a busy, windy street waiting for the light to change. Bunch of cars are stopped also. Gust of wind catches my swingy skirt and blows it up over my head. Pantyhose are designed so you really don’t need to wear underwear so, I’m exposed. I beat my skirt down and looked over to see every driver staring at me. The light changed, I curtsied to the onlookers and scurried back to the office.
