Hey Pandas, Share Your Happy Place

My Happy Place is when I think of summers at my grandparents’ log cabin in Highland Lakes, New Jersey before 1968 with my cousins.
#1 View Outside My House This Week
#2 Best Spot
#3 I’m A 13 Year Old Aspiring Author! This Is My Writing Desk
#4 And Wherever I Go, He’s Sure To Follow❣️
#5 Grateful To Have Found You
#6 Junior The Maine Coon, My Best Pal And Snuggle-Mate
#7 Woods
#8 Anywhere This Man Is. It Took Me 54 Years To Find Him. He Is My Happy Place
#9 The Stone Throne By Lake Wallenpaupack. It’s Facing West So It’s A Perfect View Of The Sunset
#10 As Long As I Have This View, I’m Happy
#11 Spearfish Canyon Nature Area, South Dakota, Us. I Work Here In The Summers
#12 My Little Bed Nest. I Have 4 Pillows, And 5 Blankets, Including A Weighted One. It’s So Comfy And The Pressure Is So Calming. I Love Just Curling Up In It To Decompress After School
#13 My Screened Porch With Lace Curtains, Laying On Rattan Love Seat, Gentle Breeze Drifting In
#14 My Happy Place
#15 My Blepping Bouche Is My Happy Place
#16 View From My Home Porch, Spiced Up With Summer Night Of North
#17 Enjoying Time In Nature With My Dearest Buddy
#18 Moor
#19 Sunset At Elk City Lake… August 2020
#20 My Sailboat. And Then Specifically Sailing During Sunrise
#21 Resting With My Dog On The Danube
#22 Good Morning
#23 Nanshan Botanical Gardens, Chongqing, China
#24 In My Bed With My Dog
#25 My Home- I Just Managed To Clean From Top To Bottom After A Horrific Depressive Episode
#26 With Lakoda And Our Family!!
#27 Behind My School, There’s A Creek And Wooded Area That I Go To Whenever I Have The Chance To. It’s A Bit Of A Walk To Get There, But It’s Technically On School Grounds
#28 Anywhere On Dartmoor, Devon
#29 Sunrise Over The Moors
#30 Oh There Is A Lot Going On I Know ;> Home Office/Craft Room Where My Co-Worker Dog, Smudge (Pictured Atop The Mushroom) And I Spend Our Work Days :> Couldn’t Be Happier Working From Home And I’ll Never Return To Fluorescent Lighting Again In A Cube
#31 Sunset, At Home, At The End Of A Long Day. Chaco, Paraguay
#32 Primal Rainforest In Surinam, I Feel Sooooo Happy There
#33 The River In Mt. Pangrango, West Java Is So Clean, I Can Bathe In It! The Ones Ruining The Serenity Are Me And My Sister
#34 Home With My Boys
#35 Working With My Hands
#36 Swing At My Grandma’s
#37 Old Wooden Dog With #31 Working With My Hands
#38 Ignore The Mess. Anywhere I’m With My Sweet Girl. She’s A Pyrenees/Husky/Aussie Shepard Mix
#39 My Music Corner. It Has: All Of My Vinyls, My Bass Guitar, My Guitar, My Record Player, My Amp, A Few Posters, The Green Day Potatoes, And My Sewing Stuff
#40 My Favourite Place, And Always Will Be
#41 My Writing Corner :)
#42 My Cute Little Rat Dogs They Make Me Happy
#43 Around The Corner – At A Small Lake In The Forest Of Brandenburg / Berlin
#44 In My Favorite Chair With My Cuddle Partner Sky
#45 Drawing Always Helps!
#46 Sitting At The River
#47 Moonshine Surveys His Domain
#48 Our Little Summer Cottage On The Island Evia, Greece
#49 Every Summer We Watch A Live Act At The Odeon Of Herodes Atticus (The Ancient Theatre At The Acropolis Of Athens)
#50 Monte Casino, Johannesburg. Totally Fake And Cheap Glamour But I Love It
Image source: flickr.com
#51 Mt Albert, Bc
#52 Soccer
#53 This Playlist. As Long As I Can Listen To This With Some Headphones, I’m Happy
#54 With All My Babies
#55 My Fur Baby Kitana And My Niece Celine Are My Happy Place ❤️
#56 Chilling Out With My 3 Doggos
#57 Anywhere With My Beautiful Boy, Shilo
#58 My Home Is My Happy Place
#59 The Point
#60 My Chaise Lounge Chair Tucked In A Corner With A Boho Tent. I Call It My Gypsy’s Nest
#61 My Safe Place
#62 Big Bear Falls, South Mountains State Park, Nc Uda
#63 Mister And Me
#64 My Happy Place, The Horse Protection League
#65 Whenever I Get To To Be With My Dog Gumball
#66 Beeeeeeeaaaaach!!! Me And My Lil Bro Finding Collecting Jellyfish
#67 This Game (Breath Of The Wild)
#68 Reading Nook
#69 Drawing Is My Happy Place
#70 The Woods :)
#71 At My Cozy Home With Hubby And Kids
#72 Also Here
#73 The Summer Camp I Go To! I Only Get To Go Once Or Twice A Year, But It’s Definitely My Happy Place
#74 Santa Catalina (Channel Islands In So Cal). Our Easy Boat Ride To An Island Get Away!
#75 Please Ignore The Dust
#76 Walking Around A Pond In Boston At Night With My Boyfriend. Such A Comfortable Vibe, Makes Me Very Happy
#77 Just A Look Is Enough
#78 My Cats Watching The Snow Outside My Living Room
#79 Delivering Csa Boxes In Southern Wisconsin. Joy!
#80 Home
#81 My Grandma’s Tree House. I Love Going There Around Golden Hour And Watching The Sunset While I Write Or Draw. Usually I Bring My Cat With Me!
#82 Mount Leconte In The Smokies As Seen From Hippensteal’s Inn Near Gatlinburg, Tn
#83 Yorkshire Dales
#84 Getting Mastiff Hugs! (Painful But Worth It!)
#85 A Superbloom
#86 My Home Desk Is Where I Putter Around With Fountain Pens. I Could Get Lost In That For Hours
#87 Home Is Where I Park, So I’m Lucky Enough To Have Many. This Is One Of My Favorite Spots, Near A Hot Springs In The Nevada Desert
#88 Looking Outside With My Cat (I Thought It Would Be Funny To Throw Flower Petals At It)
#89 On A Trail With My Pups!
#90 My Computer
#91 The Ocean. I Started Craving The Ocean Once I Moved Away From California ☹️
#92 With My Boy Is Where I Am Happiest
#93 Soccer With My Friends 🤍⚽️
#94 Bluebell Woods
#95 I Just Had To Share This Picture Of My Skirt Attacking A Wand Toy
