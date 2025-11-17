Hey Pandas, Share Your Happy Place

by

My Happy Place is when I think of summers at my grandparents’ log cabin in Highland Lakes, New Jersey before 1968 with my cousins.

#1 View Outside My House This Week

#2 Best Spot

#3 I’m A 13 Year Old Aspiring Author! This Is My Writing Desk

#4 And Wherever I Go, He’s Sure To Follow❣️

#5 Grateful To Have Found You

#6 Junior The Maine Coon, My Best Pal And Snuggle-Mate

#7 Woods

#8 Anywhere This Man Is. It Took Me 54 Years To Find Him. He Is My Happy Place

#9 The Stone Throne By Lake Wallenpaupack. It’s Facing West So It’s A Perfect View Of The Sunset

#10 As Long As I Have This View, I’m Happy

#11 Spearfish Canyon Nature Area, South Dakota, Us. I Work Here In The Summers

#12 My Little Bed Nest. I Have 4 Pillows, And 5 Blankets, Including A Weighted One. It’s So Comfy And The Pressure Is So Calming. I Love Just Curling Up In It To Decompress After School

#13 My Screened Porch With Lace Curtains, Laying On Rattan Love Seat, Gentle Breeze Drifting In

#14 My Happy Place

#15 My Blepping Bouche Is My Happy Place

#16 View From My Home Porch, Spiced Up With Summer Night Of North

#17 Enjoying Time In Nature With My Dearest Buddy

#18 Moor

#19 Sunset At Elk City Lake… August 2020

#20 My Sailboat. And Then Specifically Sailing During Sunrise

#21 Resting With My Dog On The Danube

#22 Good Morning

#23 Nanshan Botanical Gardens, Chongqing, China

#24 In My Bed With My Dog

#25 My Home- I Just Managed To Clean From Top To Bottom After A Horrific Depressive Episode

#26 With Lakoda And Our Family!!

#27 Behind My School, There’s A Creek And Wooded Area That I Go To Whenever I Have The Chance To. It’s A Bit Of A Walk To Get There, But It’s Technically On School Grounds

#28 Anywhere On Dartmoor, Devon

#29 Sunrise Over The Moors

#30 Oh There Is A Lot Going On I Know ;> Home Office/Craft Room Where My Co-Worker Dog, Smudge (Pictured Atop The Mushroom) And I Spend Our Work Days :> Couldn’t Be Happier Working From Home And I’ll Never Return To Fluorescent Lighting Again In A Cube

#31 Sunset, At Home, At The End Of A Long Day. Chaco, Paraguay

#32 Primal Rainforest In Surinam, I Feel Sooooo Happy There

#33 The River In Mt. Pangrango, West Java Is So Clean, I Can Bathe In It! The Ones Ruining The Serenity Are Me And My Sister

#34 Home With My Boys

#35 Working With My Hands

#36 Swing At My Grandma’s

#37 Old Wooden Dog With #31 Working With My Hands

#38 Ignore The Mess. Anywhere I’m With My Sweet Girl. She’s A Pyrenees/Husky/Aussie Shepard Mix

#39 My Music Corner. It Has: All Of My Vinyls, My Bass Guitar, My Guitar, My Record Player, My Amp, A Few Posters, The Green Day Potatoes, And My Sewing Stuff

#40 My Favourite Place, And Always Will Be

#41 My Writing Corner :)

#42 My Cute Little Rat Dogs They Make Me Happy

#43 Around The Corner – At A Small Lake In The Forest Of Brandenburg / Berlin

#44 In My Favorite Chair With My Cuddle Partner Sky

#45 Drawing Always Helps!

#46 Sitting At The River

#47 Moonshine Surveys His Domain

#48 Our Little Summer Cottage On The Island Evia, Greece

#49 Every Summer We Watch A Live Act At The Odeon Of Herodes Atticus (The Ancient Theatre At The Acropolis Of Athens)

#50 Monte Casino, Johannesburg. Totally Fake And Cheap Glamour But I Love It

Image source: flickr.com

#51 Mt Albert, Bc

#52 Soccer

#53 This Playlist. As Long As I Can Listen To This With Some Headphones, I’m Happy

#54 With All My Babies

#55 My Fur Baby Kitana And My Niece Celine Are My Happy Place ❤️

#56 Chilling Out With My 3 Doggos

#57 Anywhere With My Beautiful Boy, Shilo

#58 My Home Is My Happy Place

#59 The Point

#60 My Chaise Lounge Chair Tucked In A Corner With A Boho Tent. I Call It My Gypsy’s Nest

#61 My Safe Place

#62 Big Bear Falls, South Mountains State Park, Nc Uda

#63 Mister And Me

#64 My Happy Place, The Horse Protection League

#65 Whenever I Get To To Be With My Dog Gumball

#66 Beeeeeeeaaaaach!!! Me And My Lil Bro Finding Collecting Jellyfish

#67 This Game (Breath Of The Wild)

#68 Reading Nook

#69 Drawing Is My Happy Place

#70 The Woods :)

#71 At My Cozy Home With Hubby And Kids

#72 Also Here

#73 The Summer Camp I Go To! I Only Get To Go Once Or Twice A Year, But It’s Definitely My Happy Place

#74 Santa Catalina (Channel Islands In So Cal). Our Easy Boat Ride To An Island Get Away!

#75 Please Ignore The Dust

#76 Walking Around A Pond In Boston At Night With My Boyfriend. Such A Comfortable Vibe, Makes Me Very Happy

#77 Just A Look Is Enough

#78 My Cats Watching The Snow Outside My Living Room

#79 Delivering Csa Boxes In Southern Wisconsin. Joy!

#80 Home

#81 My Grandma’s Tree House. I Love Going There Around Golden Hour And Watching The Sunset While I Write Or Draw. Usually I Bring My Cat With Me!

#82 Mount Leconte In The Smokies As Seen From Hippensteal’s Inn Near Gatlinburg, Tn

#83 Yorkshire Dales

#84 Getting Mastiff Hugs! (Painful But Worth It!)

#85 A Superbloom

#86 My Home Desk Is Where I Putter Around With Fountain Pens. I Could Get Lost In That For Hours

#87 Home Is Where I Park, So I’m Lucky Enough To Have Many. This Is One Of My Favorite Spots, Near A Hot Springs In The Nevada Desert

#88 Looking Outside With My Cat (I Thought It Would Be Funny To Throw Flower Petals At It)

#89 On A Trail With My Pups!

#90 My Computer

#91 The Ocean. I Started Craving The Ocean Once I Moved Away From California ☹️

#92 With My Boy Is Where I Am Happiest

#93 Soccer With My Friends 🤍⚽️

#94 Bluebell Woods

#95 I Just Had To Share This Picture Of My Skirt Attacking A Wand Toy

