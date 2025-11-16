Hey Pandas, Share Your Funniest D&d Stories (Closed)

Share a wacky, weird, or otherwise ridiculous story from your D&D campaign.
#1
We had come across a clearing with a hippogriff in the center. Our rouge decides that he wants to ride it and rolls animal handling; it’s a failure, but he gets on anyways. Hippogriff takes off and the rouge stabs it 200 feet up, this of course caused it to plummet to the ground instantly killing them both. My man kamikazed a hippogriff.
#2
This was from a D&D club at my school, almost everyone had no clue what to do except a few players and the DMs. Of course, this led to quite a few moments, but this was my favorite.
During a campaign, we got sidetracked by a sidequest to hunt down a gang. This was after the rest of the party had tried to rob and burn down an old mans house, got chased around by the town militia, and one of them had to be rescued from jail. We went into the hideout, and came across several barrels of “coffee”. My cleric character decided we needed to stop and eat, and we came across a croissant. In a gang hideout. This led to the entire party yelling “QUASONT!” at the top of their lungs, getting us kicked out of the library. Needless to say, the DM was not happy, and got a little trigger happy with the fights.
Worth it.
#3
Two things:
First, I play in a campaign with my dad and brother. My brother’s character is 3 feet tall, give or take a few inches. We were in the dungeon of an ancient castle, or actually, in the catacombs below the dungeon. We came across a green dragon, approximately the size of 3 school buses. My brother had a potion of cloud giant strength. He drank it, and it bumped his strength up to a 29. Then, this little 3 foot tall guy proceeded to strangle the dragon to death.
Oh, and there was also that time we established a democracy in a goblin horde.
#4
I have another one. The guy we were supposed to kill was trying to force people into wearing a hat that would hypnotize them. Instead of killing him, we teamed up with him, and sold the hats and basically took over the world. Our dungeon master was furious…
#5
I had a herbalist character and i tried to make a potion to heal the party. I got the worst roll ever, all my friends saw and knew it but of course their characters didnt. They needed to drink what was basically poison while we were laughing about it. They didnt die though, our master was a good guy.
Another time we were fighting a band of bandits. For some reason the master didnt want us to kill the leader, making him very difficult to hit. So we took it as a challenge and we did our best until we gave up and killed him (just made him unconscious). It turns out that he was the brother of one of the characters and we were supposed to talk to him xD
#6
ALRIGHT SO
A few years ago me any my friends had this dnd campagin going, and my friend, then dm, decided to try to scare us during a fight and said that the bushes were rustling with a terrifying aura surrounding it. Obviously, us being new players, were pretty spooked. So we point our weapons at it and a goat comes trotting out. Immediately I said “I KEEP THE GOAT” and the dm was like, “I mean there’s no rules against it sure.” So my character gets a pet baby goat and names it Derpy. Now, the rest of the players started this thing where at random points in the story, they would say “Derpy screams”. It got to a point where the dm literally had to make a rule that we could only say it a maximum of 5 times per game. It was amazing.
#7
I heard this one from my cousins: they had just gotten to the final boss, and ended up accidently turning it into a worm and then killing it with one shot. My one cousin said they just looked around and said, “so… this is it?”
