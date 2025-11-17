My Sister And I Crocheted A Whole Series Of Bags Using Recycled Yarn (7 Pics)

by

When the war in Ukraine started in 2014, my sister and I moved from the occupied territory to the central part of Ukraine. To cope with the stress, we began learning crochet. This hobby helped us navigate through the toughest moments in life: illness and the loss of parents, parting with grown-up children, and the onset of full-scale war. We joked, ‘In any confusing and scary situation—crochet.’

Over the years, our hobby transformed into a small business. We design our bags, embellish old sweaters and scarves, and create unique pieces from recycled yarn. The design of our new items is inspired by Ukrainian traditional embroidery.

White bucket bag

My Sister And I Crocheted A Whole Series Of Bags Using Recycled Yarn (7 Pics)
My Sister And I Crocheted A Whole Series Of Bags Using Recycled Yarn (7 Pics)

Ukrainian crochet tote bag

My Sister And I Crocheted A Whole Series Of Bags Using Recycled Yarn (7 Pics)
My Sister And I Crocheted A Whole Series Of Bags Using Recycled Yarn (7 Pics)

My sister

My Sister And I Crocheted A Whole Series Of Bags Using Recycled Yarn (7 Pics)

Knot purse

My Sister And I Crocheted A Whole Series Of Bags Using Recycled Yarn (7 Pics)
My Sister And I Crocheted A Whole Series Of Bags Using Recycled Yarn (7 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Art Pieces I Did During Quarantine
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Photographed The March For The Legalization Of Abortion In Argentina
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
BossLogic at it Again with Fantastic Four Cast Fan Art
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2018
People Are Applauding This Mom For Teaching Her Daughters That Virginity Doesn’t Exist
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Experts Explain What Food And Nutrition Myths People Still Believe Are True (40 Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
46 People Who Gained Back Their Confidence After Spectacular Glow-Ups
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.