Hey Pandas, Share Your Decoration Hacks (Closed)

by

I would love to see all your decoration hacks!

#1 I Use Photos I’ve Taken On My Trips To Decorate My Spaces- These 2 Are Currently On Display

#2 Make Unique Pillowcases With Less Than A Yard Of Fabric

#3 Plant LEGO Shelf Using Legos To Decorate A Room

#4 Get Multifunctional, Opt For Pretty Editions Of Books

Not Necessarily The Fanciest, Most Expensive Edition Though, As You Can See On The Picture I Have A Collection Of Some Modern Classics In Pretty And Colorful Pocket Edition And Antique, A Bit Worn, A Bit Torn Editions Of The Hannibal Series On The Left. If It’s Scruffy, Yellow And Stained It Can Still Be Flawless. After Organizing Your Books Add Some Pretty Decoration Of Your Taste, And Voilá! (This Is Not In My Current Room Though)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
