40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

We have all heard it a million times: beggars can’t be choosers. Whether your mother slipped in the phrase when offering you a cookie (but not the type of cookie you wanted!) or you had to use it when dealing with a demanding houseguest who had taken advantage of your hospitality, the saying rings a lot of truth and bears repeating. Yet somehow, not everyone learned the importance of this adage, and some entitled individuals are out there right now wreaking havoc in Instagram DMs, on Facebook marketplace and other places online demanding free art, discounted services and other outlandish requests.
Apparently, beggars can be choosers, they will just be ridiculed for it online. We’ve gone through the Choosing Beggars subreddit to gather some of the most infuriating posts to share with you all down below, so be sure to upvote the pics that make you want to call up these people’s parents and tell them that they need a reminder that “beggars can’t be choosers”. Keep reading to also find interviews with artists Jill Arwen Posadas and Carrie Brummer to hear their thoughts on people requesting work for free, and then if you’re looking for even more of these frustrating posts after finishing this list, be sure to check out Bored Panda’s last publication featuring the same subreddit right here.
#1 Ketchup Critics
Image source: woodyluvscoffee
#2 This Is How You Deal With Them
Image source: Weird_Credit_5720
#3 My Sister-In-Law Has Had Enough Of The Exposure Clientele
Image source: Poverty123
#4 Influencer Wants Personal Song Written Plus One Hour Set At Wedding For Free
Image source: definitelymaybe22
#5 Waaahhh I Didn’t Get A Less Than $2 Discount At An Already Fairly Priced Diner
Image source: davetheweeb
#6 Customer Is Upset That A Mattress Store Won’t… Help Them Move…?
Image source: douchebaggery__
#7 The Guy In The Comment Section Gets It
Image source: ScarletDarling3
#8 $10 For A Mobile Haircut
Image source: Independent_Shape353
#9 Forgot About This Gem From The Other Year From When I Was Trying To Sell My Old Phone!
Image source: Neither-Jello
#10 Cb Wants To Sample A Filet To Make Sure It’s Up To Family Standards
Image source: kcorr120
#11 Please Make Sure It’s In Good Condition Also
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Twitter Art Commissioner Gets His First Choosing Beggar
Image source: EvilLucas
#13 It’s Fun To See Them Get This Kind Of Attention Once In A While
Image source: MattPieti
#14 Super Roomy Bathroom??!!
Image source: Paradigmfusion
#15 Can You Please Deliver That Free Item For Free? And I’ll Make You Feel Bad When You Decline. Smh
Image source: jaxond24
#16 Free Suv, Not Old, Low Mileage, Good On Gas
Image source: rredorr
#17 Oh You Are Selling For $300-$600? How About $20
Image source: ScottTaylor_art
#18 I Know The Commenter’s Math Is Wrong, But Still, Oof…
Image source: marcal213
#19 That Is Kinda Specific, Isn’t It?
Image source: HejTx
#20 Make Me A Costume
Image source: CaptainEmmy
#21 Wants To Pay $50 For Completely Handmade Robe
Image source: seawatersiren
#22 Hahahaha No
Image source: Meme_God_64
#23 Anyone Have Just Too Many Tax Breaks??
Image source: Paradigmfusion
#24 I Guess He Is Asking For A Slave?
Image source: Reasonable_Can_5793
#25 Make Me Milk, Deliver It To Me Consistently, And Make Sure You Don’t Have That Vaccine
Image source: Ok_Crazy1408
#26 Entry Level Job. You Only Need To Have 10-15 Years Of Experience!
Image source: koshiro888
#27 “Influencer” Wants To Post This Restaurant On Their Page But Asks For Money Off Their Bill To Do So, Owner Denies Their Offer Then Has Influencer Bash Their Restaurant On Their Ig Story
Image source: slinkyville
#28 Don’t Even Bother Giving Me $100
Image source: TheMemeDetective
#29 Too Good For The Food Bank, Whilst Begging For Groceries
Image source: pinktigerbabe
#30 An Absurd Post In A Roommate Finder Group
Image source: fuzzypickletrader
#31 What If I Am Hungry At 8:01?
Image source: Ashbeesknees69
#32 Looking For A Girlfriend, Iq Under 130 Need Not Apply. Roommate Too
Image source: TomW7_
#33 I’d Love To Watch Your Dog For Like $2 An Hour!
Image source: Retard_Alert92
#34 The Sense Of Entitlement Is Strong Here, Even With A Significant Portion Of Their Expenses Paid For By Family
Image source: at626
#35 This Model Looking For A Free Wedding Photographer. Dancing Will Be Free For You Too
Image source: OldSpiceAquaReef8
#36 You Pay Me $400, Remove All My (Slightly) Damaged Decking, And Then Haul It Away. Sounds Like A Bargain
Image source: Dunkinmydonuts1
#37 “I Believe My Idea Will Work”
Image source: Pumpkin-juiceYT
#38 Building Wealth On Charity
Image source: ubicorn20
#39 Pay Me $700/Month To Be My Caretaker And Handyman
Image source: Ok-Pomegranate-6189
#40 What’s The Point Of Paying Someone To Help Us Move When We Could Just Pay Professional Movers?
Image source: anotherknockoffcrow
