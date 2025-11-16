40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

by

We have all heard it a million times: beggars can’t be choosers. Whether your mother slipped in the phrase when offering you a cookie (but not the type of cookie you wanted!) or you had to use it when dealing with a demanding houseguest who had taken advantage of your hospitality, the saying rings a lot of truth and bears repeating. Yet somehow, not everyone learned the importance of this adage, and some entitled individuals are out there right now wreaking havoc in Instagram DMs, on Facebook marketplace and other places online demanding free art, discounted services and other outlandish requests. 

Apparently, beggars can be choosers, they will just be ridiculed for it online. We’ve gone through the Choosing Beggars subreddit to gather some of the most infuriating posts to share with you all down below, so be sure to upvote the pics that make you want to call up these people’s parents and tell them that they need a reminder that “beggars can’t be choosers”. Keep reading to also find interviews with artists Jill Arwen Posadas and Carrie Brummer to hear their thoughts on people requesting work for free, and then if you’re looking for even more of these frustrating posts after finishing this list, be sure to check out Bored Panda’s last publication featuring the same subreddit right here.

#1 Ketchup Critics

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: woodyluvscoffee

#2 This Is How You Deal With Them

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: Weird_Credit_5720

#3 My Sister-In-Law Has Had Enough Of The Exposure Clientele

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: Poverty123

#4 Influencer Wants Personal Song Written Plus One Hour Set At Wedding For Free

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source:  definitelymaybe22

#5 Waaahhh I Didn’t Get A Less Than $2 Discount At An Already Fairly Priced Diner

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: davetheweeb

#6 Customer Is Upset That A Mattress Store Won’t… Help Them Move…?

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: douchebaggery__

#7 The Guy In The Comment Section Gets It

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: ScarletDarling3

#8 $10 For A Mobile Haircut

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: Independent_Shape353

#9 Forgot About This Gem From The Other Year From When I Was Trying To Sell My Old Phone!

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: Neither-Jello

#10 Cb Wants To Sample A Filet To Make Sure It’s Up To Family Standards

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: kcorr120

#11 Please Make Sure It’s In Good Condition Also

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Twitter Art Commissioner Gets His First Choosing Beggar

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: EvilLucas

#13 It’s Fun To See Them Get This Kind Of Attention Once In A While

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: MattPieti

#14 Super Roomy Bathroom??!!

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: Paradigmfusion

#15 Can You Please Deliver That Free Item For Free? And I’ll Make You Feel Bad When You Decline. Smh

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: jaxond24

#16 Free Suv, Not Old, Low Mileage, Good On Gas

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: rredorr

#17 Oh You Are Selling For $300-$600? How About $20

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: ScottTaylor_art

#18 I Know The Commenter’s Math Is Wrong, But Still, Oof…

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: marcal213

#19 That Is Kinda Specific, Isn’t It?

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: HejTx

#20 Make Me A Costume

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: CaptainEmmy

#21 Wants To Pay $50 For Completely Handmade Robe

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: seawatersiren

#22 Hahahaha No

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: Meme_God_64

#23 Anyone Have Just Too Many Tax Breaks??

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: Paradigmfusion

#24 I Guess He Is Asking For A Slave?

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: Reasonable_Can_5793

#25 Make Me Milk, Deliver It To Me Consistently, And Make Sure You Don’t Have That Vaccine

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Crazy1408

#26 Entry Level Job. You Only Need To Have 10-15 Years Of Experience!

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: koshiro888

#27 “Influencer” Wants To Post This Restaurant On Their Page But Asks For Money Off Their Bill To Do So, Owner Denies Their Offer Then Has Influencer Bash Their Restaurant On Their Ig Story

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: slinkyville

#28 Don’t Even Bother Giving Me $100

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: TheMemeDetective

#29 Too Good For The Food Bank, Whilst Begging For Groceries

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: pinktigerbabe

#30 An Absurd Post In A Roommate Finder Group

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: fuzzypickletrader

#31 What If I Am Hungry At 8:01?

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: Ashbeesknees69

#32 Looking For A Girlfriend, Iq Under 130 Need Not Apply. Roommate Too

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: TomW7_

#33 I’d Love To Watch Your Dog For Like $2 An Hour!

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: Retard_Alert92

#34 The Sense Of Entitlement Is Strong Here, Even With A Significant Portion Of Their Expenses Paid For By Family

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: at626

#35 This Model Looking For A Free Wedding Photographer. Dancing Will Be Free For You Too

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: OldSpiceAquaReef8

#36 You Pay Me $400, Remove All My (Slightly) Damaged Decking, And Then Haul It Away. Sounds Like A Bargain

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: Dunkinmydonuts1

#37 “I Believe My Idea Will Work”

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: Pumpkin-juiceYT

#38 Building Wealth On Charity

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: ubicorn20

#39 Pay Me $700/Month To Be My Caretaker And Handyman

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Pomegranate-6189

#40 What’s The Point Of Paying Someone To Help Us Move When We Could Just Pay Professional Movers?

40 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers So The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)

Image source: anotherknockoffcrow

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
