Hey Pandas, Share Your Best Makeup Looks (Closed)

Please share only the best ones!

#1 Did A Little Experimenting With The New Palette

#2 These Are Some Looks I Did For Theatre. They’re Not Really Good Lmao But I’ve Never Really Worked W/ Makeup Before

#3 My Late Night Makeup Adventures Are Always Interesting To Say The Least

#4 It’s Okay..

#5 Only Way To See My Makeup Is Closing My Eyes, Being 50 Yo Korean

#6 I Don’t Like Western Style Makeup So I Usually Go For A Kawaii Makeup Look

#7 “War” @sfx_dude On Insta And Tik Tok(I Do Special Effects)

#8 My Beautiful Daughter

#9 I’ve Been Practicing Sfx Makeup

