‘Confused’ Tourists Boarded A Flight To Africa Thinking They Were Headed To France

Two American travelers documented themselves getting onto a flight they thought was destined for a luxurious holiday destination in France—only to find out they were on the wrong plane and were headed for Africa.
The video, now trending on TikTok, shows the women speaking to a person out of camera range with a thick French accent.
As can be derived from the footage, they had never even heard of the city the flight they were on was destined for.
The confusion got worse before it got better
Image credits: Instagram/hannahhkraft
“Where are you going?” a woman could be heard asking. One of the misinformed travelers replied: “Nice,” speaking of the Southeastern coastal city of France.
“Is this going to Nice?” The traveler asked, and received the reply, “To Tunis, yeah.”
The confusion seemed to deepen before the person helping them attained clarity.
“I thought you said to Nice,” the French-accented voice elaborated.
Image credits: TikTok/brittneydzialo
“That’s why you confused me,” they continued, obviously thinking they had a good grasp on the query.
But apparently not.
A woman helping the two Americans misunderstood them and sounded relieved, only to find out they were, in fact, on the wrong plane
There was a short silence while the two US nationals did a mental bicep curl with what they had just heard, and, finding that they were no clearer on where the aircraft was headed, said, “Wait, where is this going?” while one of them emitted a high-pitched hysterical giggle.
“Tunis, yeah … in Tunisia” came the answer. “Tunisia?” came the question in the same high-pitched giggle.
“In North Africa, not in France,” the French voice said, eradicating all doubt (one would think) that the two American tourists were off track by a whole continent.
“You’re not going to France, right?” the French voice said in a tone suggesting that she already knew the answer, but was just confirming it.
There was a point in the conversation where the person giving information just stopped talking
Image credits: TikTok/brittneydzialo
“Yeah, yeah. We are,” one of the travelers informed the speaker, whose turn it was to be surprised.
“You are going to France?” they asked with such intense high-rising terminal on the last word of the question, that it was clear their confidence had evaporated and was replaced by disbelief.
“Is that where this is going?” one of the American tourists asked again, perhaps entertaining some hope that she had heard wrong.
The French voice fell silent to this question, and maybe it was a facial expression that gave the travelers their answer, as one of the travelers could be heard telling the other, “Let’s just get off,” before they both scuttled in the opposite direction—presumably towards a door.
The women were headed to a city in a country they had never heard of
“Where is Tunisia?” the traveler filming the oblivion could be heard asking her companion, who could be seen unlocking her while saying, “I don’t know.”
Rehashing what she had just heard from their French-sounding helper, she whispered:
“Is that Africa?”
“I don’t know Britney. He (presumably the staffer who sold them their tickets) misheard us,” the friend lamented.
The two Americans asked another person, hoping for a different answer
It appeared that their first Q&A session about the difference between “Tunis” and “to Nice”–which admittedly, is phonetically identical–did not solve Uncle Sam’s wayfarers’ query sufficiently.
Image credits: TikTok/brittneydzialo_
Either that or they entertained the hope that if they asked again, the question would make it to the cockpit and the pilot would see the error in their ways, and maybe, just maybe, declare over the PA system:
“Ladies and gentlemen, our two American guests are right, this plane is now going to Nice and not Tunis….”
So, with Apple Maps in hand, the guests decided to take a visual approach to establishing the plane’s destination—a second time.
“Excuse me?” they asked an attendant. “Is this plane going here?” while pointing to a location on one of their phones’ maps.
At one point, the two lost travelers appeared to have caught the entire cabin’s attention
Image credits: TikTok/brittneydzialo_
The attendant, who was wrestling a bag into an overhead compartment, took a moment to consider this query.
She scrolled on the traveler’s phone before repeating what the French-accented speaker had said: “to Tunis.”
Image credits: Instagram/hannahhkraft
While one of the American women appeared determined to repeat the entire exchange, the attendant was having none of it and even brushed the phone aside to focus on the travelers’ boarding passes, which explained that the flight would be making a stop in Rome and then Tunis.
“What do we do,” one of the travelers could be heard asking while the footage captured a sea of upturned heads as the second tour of their blunder commanded everyone’s attention.
Tunisia, however is not very far from Nice
