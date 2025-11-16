Hey Pandas, How Long Is Your Favorite Playlist(Hours, Minutes) (Closed)

I would like to know how long most people’s favorite playlist is because mine is long, really long. Most of my friends have somewhat long playlists or really long playlists. So what about you?
#1
48 minutes at the moment (I’m planing on making it longer)
#2
97 hours 12 minutes. It’s all my lists (Rock, Country Classical, etc) combined. And it has three followers.
#3
46 hours 33 minutes. I Shazam everything and then carefully maintain the playlist – there’s not a song on there I would skip.
#4
5 hours 28 minutes on my reading playlist. 36 hours and 46 minutes on my driving playlist. 11 hours and 35 minutes on my bad day playlist. I mainly listen to the bad day or reading playlist. My reading playlist almost always matches up with what I’m reading, my driving playlist entertains my husband for road-trips, and my bad day playlist has a sad, then mad, and then get even trend. Lol. Music greatly influences my moods so I try to match my mood and then gradually correct it.
