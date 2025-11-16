Hey Pandas, Share Your Best Elf On The Shelf (Closed)

by

Elf on the shelf has become a creative challenge for the parents. So, creative Panda parents, share with us the best place you have hidden the elf so far.

#1 Works Elf Again!

#2 Tree Elf

Image source: OtherwiseBlueberry64

#3 Works Elf!

#4 Self Portrait

#5 From Our Favourite Restaurant

#6 ‘don’t Let The Duck Eat Me…’ #plushgonewild

#7 ‘it’s The Season To Be A Mocked Cat..’ #plushgonewild

#8 Canefight!!! #plushgonewild

#9 Take Sum Elves They Said.. #plushgonewild

#10 How About A Ralph On The Shelf?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
