Hey Pandas, Share The Recipe For Your Favorite Comfort Food (Closed)

Doesn’t need to be fancy. If you don’t know the recipe just share what you call your comfort food.
#1
Unwrap chocolate bar 🍫 break off a square put square on tongue allow to melt on tongue close eyes and enjoy the bliss of melting chocolate.
#2
Mines cheesecake lol
You need: 1 pack of cream cheese (250g) 60g of granulated sugar, 2 eggs, and 1 egg yolk, 120g of heavy cream (whipped cream works as well), 10g of cornstarch, and a 6 inch pan lined with parchment paper
first cut the cream cheese into cubes and put them in the microwave (30 seconds intervals, stirring in between) until it’s soft, and not melted, put it into a bowl and blend it with the sugar (with an electric whisk preferably, but if you dont have one use a whisk, it’ll take longer but it works)
make sure you get all the sugar
In a separate bowl, mix the eggs and the one egg yolk, not until its frothy but until its just combined
Add it bit by bit, stirring/mixing in between
once its been blended with the cream cheese mix, add the cream and use a whisk to stir it together
sift the cornstarch and mix it into the batter, then stir it in a z motion with the whisk
to get rid of any lumps, pour the batter through a sieve and use a rubber spatula to press the lumps through the holes
if you dont feel comfortable doing this direcly into the pan, do it above a bigger bowl
Once youve done it, you can do it again if you’e paranoid (like me)
and then pour it into the pan
bake at 445 degrees farenheit for 25-30 mins
220 Celsius
(Note: if it comes out looking a bit brown on the top it’s supposed to look like that)
#3
https://thefoodcharlatan.com/homemade-pizza-recipe/
i’m too lazy to type it all out sorry 😭
#4
Toast some bread. White or brown. Also heat up Heinz baked beans in a pan.
Once the toast is ready, butter up liberally and slice diagonally. Diagonal bread and toast taste better than the straight cuts across the middle, this is fact. Pour the beans over the bread. Go half a normal sized tin of beans per slice.
You can add pepper if you like. Also if you are rich and money is no problem, cube up some cheddar, pit the cheddar cubes in the beans towards the end of the beans cooking. Give a bit of a stir to spread cheesiness, but do not heat too much, you still want the cheese to be chunky. Perfection.
#5
I like to take a cup of frozen strawberries and pour milk over them to make sugar-free ice-cream.
It’s very comforting, and I’ll add maple syrup if I’m especially in need of comfort.
#6
Too long and complicated to post here, but my comfort food is my Romanian grandmother’s recipie for meatballs and spaghetii sauce, it’s made with lemon and sugar.
#7
I boil the noodles, drain them, then add milk, butter, the pack of glowing orange powder from the blue box and a slice of cheese. Stir and eat.
#8
What you will need:
1 egg
Some bacon (can be made without bacon if you don’t have any or don’t want to eat it for whatever reason. It still tastes great with just egg and cheese)
2 slices of bread (doesn’t really matter what kind)
Sliced cheese (I usually use American cheese, but the real kind of American cheese not the cheese flavored plastic that Kraft makes)
A frying pan (if one is unavailable, find the nearest pansexual and ask them if they know how to cook)
A stove that works
A vague understanding of how the aforementioned stove works (if you don’t have this, I would suggest having a fire extinguisher on hand)
Cook some bacon. Doesn’t really matter how you cook it as long as it’s edible. Just cook it however you normally cook bacon, or use leftover bacon. If using leftover, i would siggest warming it up. You will need anywhere from 2 to 4 pieces depending on the size of your bread. I usually cook it in the same frying pan that I’m going to cook everything else in so you get yummy bacon flavor
Fry an egg in a pan. Make sure it’s cooked enough that you can easily pick it up with a spatula but the yoke is still a bit runny. Once you flip the egg, sort of poke it with the spatula and fold the edges a bit so it’s a sort of rectangular shape a little bit smaller than your bread
Put one layer of cheese on one of the slices of bread
Break a few pieces of bacon into pieces that will fit on the bread, and add one layer of bacon on top of the cheese
Add a bit more cheese on top of the bacon
Place your bread with cheese and bacon on it into the pan
Place the fried egg on top of everything you just put in the pan
Add more cheese, more bacon, more cheese, and the other slice of bread
Cook it the same way you would generally cook a grilled cheese sandwich. I suggest starting with a low temperature and covering the sandwich with a lid to ensure high quality meltyness. You’d think that the fact that the egg is warm when you add it to the sandwich would make the cheese melt faster, but it doesn’t (or maybe I’m just very impatient, who knows)
When it looks and smells fully cooked, remove it from the pan and enjoy your bacon-egg-and-grilled-cheese sandwich!
Follow for more delicious breakfast recipes!
#9
Not mine. This is a recipe from the great Lidia Bastianich. The recipe I use is from The Kansas City Star, and it has an omission of how one ingredient is used, so not sure how accurate to hers it is. There’s also a video on Pinterest but I can’t find the specific ingredients there. Anyhoo, here it is.
Olive Oil Mashed Potatoes (Pure di Patate all’Olio d’Oliva)
Makes 4 to 6 servings
2 heads garlic
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 teaspoons kosher salt
4 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling garlic heads
2 1/2 pounds medium russet potatoes
1 cup milk
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Place each garlic head on a square of foil, drizzle with olive oil and wrap the foil to seal. Roast in oven until garlic is tender throughout, about 30 to 40 minutes, depending on the size of the garlic head. Let cool slightly, then squeeze garlic cloves into a small bowl and mash with the 4 tablespoons olive oil and salt.
Meanwhile, put potatoes in a pot with water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a simmer and cook until tender all the way through. Let cool slightly, then peel. In the pot used to cook the potatoes, warm the milk over low heat.
Add the potatoes, 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil and garlic paste. Coarsely mash with a potato masher and serve hot.
#10
Vanilla ice-cream with LOTS of Milo on top (or smashed through is even better)
#11
Boba is really good, you need tea or coffee, popping boba or tapioca boba, and thats it
#12
Blueberry compote (of sorts lol)
2 cups fresh blueberries, 1/4 cup white granulated sugar, 1tbsp dark or light brown sugar, 2tbsp flour sifted. Put all that into a medium (around 6inch wide) pot and simmer on low (or medium with a simmer plate beneath it) for 30-45 minutes or until it looks like a glaze (idk how else to describe it). Chill in fridge until it thickens up nicely, somewhere between 1-3 hours depending on the dish you use. Use it to top ice cream sundaes, milkshakes, pancakes or waffles, use it as a dessert (bread) biscuit dip, make it into a sandwich, so many uses. So easy to make. k dont actually use a recipe anymore !
#13
I just get some lightly salted potato chips and dip them in goat cheese and eat like 12 servings.
Follow Us