Hey Pandas, Share The Funniest Things You Found Out About Your Parents? (Closed)

If your parents are anything like mine, they probably have some stories to tell.
#1
That they smelt cannabis from downstairs, doors closed & windows open… Found out they grew it!
#2
My Grandmother knew my dad before my mum did. He worked as a carer for people with disabilities and my gran was a nurse, so they crossed paths quite often. Gran told my dad that she had a daughter and that he should take her out shopping. He agreed. My dad, misunderstanding the whole situation, took my mother to the local supermarket for their first date! (he though she was disabled and was just trying to be nice and help out). They married 5 months later, and still do their grocery shopping together.
