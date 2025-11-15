Hey Pandas, Share The Funniest Things You Found Out About Your Parents? (Closed)

by

If your parents are anything like mine, they probably have some stories to tell.

#1

That they smelt cannabis from downstairs, doors closed & windows open… Found out they grew it!

#2

My Grandmother knew my dad before my mum did. He worked as a carer for people with disabilities and my gran was a nurse, so they crossed paths quite often. Gran told my dad that she had a daughter and that he should take her out shopping. He agreed. My dad, misunderstanding the whole situation, took my mother to the local supermarket for their first date! (he though she was disabled and was just trying to be nice and help out). They married 5 months later, and still do their grocery shopping together.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Draw Detailed Illustrations With Black Pens On White Paper
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Have You Ever Seen Aurora Australis? It Just Lit Up The Australian Sky And It’s As Amazing As Its Northern ‘Sister’
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Healing Power Of Art
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Chicago Fire Season 8
Meet the Cast of Chicago Fire Season 8
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2019
This Japanese Company Makes Samurai Armor for Cats and Dogs
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
That’s So Raven Spin-Off Pictures are Here and Nostalgia Kicks In
3 min read
May, 1, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.