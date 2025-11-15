This Dog Learned To Bring Diapers To Help A Newborn Baby’s Mother Out, A Video Of It Goes Viral

Dogs became man’s best friend not only because they bring joy to us, but mainly because they were extremely useful. Much time has passed since that point, and these days, many people don’t feel the need for their dog to be handy for us to love them. But that doesn’t mean that dogs don’t feel the need to help, or that they can’t. And today’s post reminds us of that. Corinne and her young family have two dogs, one of whom became an indispensable helper in the house. You see, Wrigley has learned a new trick that most parents would envy—she learned to bring Corinne her baby’s diapers!
Wrigley and Lulu, the two rescues, learned that Corinne was expecting, so they were ready for it
“We picked up Wrigley when she was just 8 weeks old at the Sarnia humane society. Her mom (Mabel) was rescued from an abusive home and when they found her, she was very pregnant and in very rough shape. A local dog daycare ended up fostering Mabel and the litter. My friend Beth, who worked at the daycare, contacted me because she knew I was looking to adopt a puppy in the near future. They weren’t sure on the puppies’ specific mix of breeds and it was the most diverse litter of puppies I had ever seen! I had met Wrigley’s litter a few times when they were young and originally, I wanted to choose a male puppy. Wrigley, however, had other plans when she kept crawling on me and engaging with me the most out of all of the puppies. She stole my heart from the day I met her, so I ended up picking her! She is now four and a half years old but still has her puppy energy! All of the puppies got adopted out to great homes and one of my friends adopted Mabel!”
The newborn arrived in August and was called Freddie
Wrigley learned a new trick to help Corinne with Freddie
“Wrigley is one of the smartest dogs I know and she absolutely loves to learn new things and to have a job! When I found out we were pregnant, I knew I wanted to make her involved with the baby too! It really only took her a few days to learn the trick and over a few weeks she had it mastered! I trained Wrigley myself and I really enjoy bonding with her in this way. Wrigley knows a lot of tricks! She had already learned how to bring me things that I dropped on the floor so I worked with that foundation and related the command “diaper” to specifically bringing a diaper to my hand. We practiced with food distractions and added in other fetchable objects to make the task more challenging for her! I also moved the diapers around the room and around the house so she would have to go find them. It was funny when she was learning the trick because after a training session was over, she would sometimes still bring me a diaper to get a treat even though I didn’t ask her from one, lol.”
A video of Wrigley showing off her newly learnt skill exploded on the internet
And here’s the viral video itself:
The family was pleasantly surprised that Wrigley’s video was so well-received
“Wrigley is a very funny dog. She is always so happy and never fails to put a smile on your face. She is so great with every dog she meets and loves every person she meets too! Photography is a side hobby of mine and she is always willing to pose for me and participate in product photography too! She loves when I take photos of her because the camera means she gets treats! She wears goggles when we hike to protect her as she runs through the forest and she also wears them paddleboarding to protect her eyes from the sun! She is an adventure dog / nanny dog now! Our Instagram and TikTok give you a great visual of our daily life as well as our adventures! I can’t wait to have Freddie join us too!”
Corinne describes Wrigley as a very funny, smart, and happy dog that never fails to put a smile on everyone’s face
Before the baby, Corinne used to go paddleboarding or hike with her dogs
“Wrigley’s daily life is different each day! Before Freddie was born, she was paddleboarding with me, hiking everywhere we went and training in various places, all the way up to the day Freddie was born! It has definitely been a bit slower the last ten weeks since Freddie arrived but now that he is getting older and I am feeling great, we are out adventuring again! Wrigley and I went paddleboarding a few weeks ago and we have been on a few hikes! My husband walks the dogs every morning before work and I always take them for a long walk in town with Freddie but somedays we go for a hike instead. During the day, I work on training with both dogs while Freddie naps and I always make sure Wrigley gets some ball fetching time too! Wrigley loves to watch Freddie while he is on his play mat and fetch me diapers when needed! She also picks things up off the ground if I drop something! She is the best little helper!”
The family seems like they’re going to have tons of great moments ahead
“Lu is our other dog and she is very different from Wrigley. Lu almost died from IMHA when she was just three years old and was in recovery as Wrigley came into our life. Lu doesn’t have the drive to work and she doesn’t need a job to make her happy. She really doesn’t have an interest in tricks but she loves posing for the camera. Lu just loves people, belly rubs and to snuggle with Corey and I. She also loves Freddie! When I nurse him at night, she follows me into the nursery. I figured she would be my shadow when he was born so I put a dog bed in the room for her. She snores away as Freddie has his midnight feed. I am sure she is looking forward to some snuggles once Freddie grows a bit more! It is interesting how each dog has a different personality but both of them fit into our family so perfectly!”
