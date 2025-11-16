Hey Pandas, Share The Creepiest Thing In Your House (Closed)

Many creepy things are in people’s houses.
#1 Found This In My Basement
#2 Creepy Pic That I Found In My Attic From Last Family That Lived There
#3 My Daughter Made This. Every Now And Then It Scares Me While Dusting. But She Tried And I Love Her.
#4 Some Of My Dental Finds. Found While Digging Through Dirt In An Old Collapsed Barn. Found Out It Was The Local Dentist Office As Well As Feed Store. #fosseerestorations
#5 Me – I’m The Spookiest Thing In My House, Scared The Poop Out Of My Kids With This On
#6 Found These Two Photos In My Garage, And They Really Creep Me Out… I Don’t Know Where They Came From But They Were In A Box Titled “Memories”
#7 This Mummified Rat Came With Our House From 1860. My So Found It In The Attic. He Seems Rather Happy To Have Been Put In Display In Our Homeschool. His Best Friend Is Puff, The Ugly Pufferfish.
#8 My Voodoo Cabinet.
#9 I Love A Creepy Vignette
#10 Creepy Blinded Monk Wood Carving I Inherited From My Oma
#11 Madam Vastra Here, Pictured With Captain Jack Harkness And Dr. Martha Jones. I Saw Her At A Con And Had To Get Her.
#12 My Cown Jack In Th Bix, Purchased From An Oddities Store….i Don’t Even Like Clowns
#13 My Pretty Tarantula. My Husband Gets Nervous When I Open Her Cage. ♥️
#14 Wall Art Done By Myself And My Son
#15 Technically In My House Now Since Halloween Is Over, They’re Mechanical And Scare Children.
#16 This Pickeld Thumb. (It’s Made From Plaster)
#17 My Daughters Picture Of Her Feelings From When She Was 3 Years Old (Right).
#18 This Door No One Has Opened Since We Moved Into Our House. No One Knows What’s Behind It.
#19 The Peeping Hole?
#20 These Ventriloquist Dummies In My Living Room. I Admit The Clown One Is Now In A Bag In The Closet Because It’s Just Too Much, Even For Me. In
#21 This Arachnid On My Bedroom Window
#22 Clay “Woman” My Niece Made For Me.
#23 This Picture Of My Father Sneezing
#24 Even Dr. Peter Venkman Is Afraid Of Him. Personally I Think He’s Kinda Cute (Bill Murray Is Too).
#25 This Cute Little Devil, She Sometimes Just Appears, And Stares At Me, For No Reason.
#26 The Mystery Mushrooms Growing Outside. So Big. So Slimy. So Poisonous.
#27 You Can See Why
#28 She Chases People’s Hands Around The Cage And Tries To Bite Them Because She Thinks Everything Is Food.
#29 Shes Part Of My Cosplay And Lives In The Attic ATM
#30 Sorry It’s So Blurry And You Can’t See How Creepy It Is, But This Is A Very Haunted Lamp That Was In My Old House. Check Out My Posts For Details
#31 I Made This In 8th Grade Pottery. There Is No Explanation For It. Her Name Is Mildred, And Im Actually Convinced Shes Haunted And Im Too Scared To Throw Her Away.
#32 This Is Bob. I Made Him With Broken Halloween Toys.
#33 This View Of The Barn Across The Street With A Ton Of Fog.
#34 Rosetta, My Sweet Baby Piece Of Spaghetti
#35 My Taste In Manga (If You Know It, You Know It)
#36 Me
#38 Creepy Panting I Found In My Attic
