Hey Pandas, Share The Best Photos You Took In December (Closed)

Hey Pandas, post the best photos you took in December.
#1 Just A Simple One: View From My Home At Around 6am
#2 Quiet Nye In Kutztown, Pa
#3 The Snow On Our Pomegranate Tree
#4 A Swan Takes Off From The Lake
#5 Foggy Christmas In Casco Bay
#6 Went To Muskoka, It Was Gorgeous
#7 Beautiful December Sunset, Kent UK
#8 Last Sunrise Of 2023
#9 Just One Happy Kitty
#10 Chilliadou Beach On The Greek Island Of Evia. We Went Winter Swimming
#11 Last Day Of The Year
#13 Ice Crystals On The Car Window (No B&w Filter!)
#14 Well, Not Done By Me, But It Is The Best Picture I Have. Both The Cake And The Picture Are Made By Mom (She Doesn’t Have An Account Here But Gave A Consent To Share). ❤️
#15 I Finally Got Both Their Faces. Bouche Is On The Left, And Audi Is The Doofus On The Right
#17 My Girl Relaxing Before Christmas Eve
#18 Strolling Delray Beach With My Sister Leading The Way
#19 Modern Communication
#20 Lucy Playing In The Snow 🤍
#21 Christmas Just Isn’t Christmas Without
#22 Best Friend
#23 Our Dogs Have Put One Of Their Toys Like This To Make Us Laugh
#24 Me And My K9 Kid, Grae’son
#25 Sunset In Oregon USA
#26 This Picture Of My Cat
#27 Looking For Presents Under The Tree
#29 Jalapeño Poppers!
#30 Frozen Halloween X-Mas Pumpkin
#31 My Fococcia That I Made For My Friend’s Christmas Gift. Can You Smell The Onion And Garlic?
