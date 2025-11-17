Hey Pandas, Share Some Aspects Of Your Created Worlds That You Want To Talk About (Closed)

Share anything you want to, such as the Geography, Flora and Fauna, Cultures, even your OCs, and the Magic Systems and Myths if you have those too.
#1
Hmm…
Okay…
I have this one daydream. It involves a girl and a boy (waoh) and their parents. The mom works for the boy’s dad, who is really rich. The mom has to take her daughter to work, so the girl gets exploring and runs into the boy. The boy takes her to his tree house, and they bond. Fall in love. The end.
I only made one world, when I was forced to. It was similar to Neverland, because for English we read the book and then the prompt was “make your own world!” I have the description somewhere, one moment.
It is basically an island, with oak trees all around it. There are predators, but they can’t climb onto the trees, so there are bridges between trees to travel on. A river runs all around the island, but isn’t connected to the sea at all. Like a lazy river. It gets it water from the mountain in the center, and when it rains a small but deep pond fills and overflows, filling the river below. There are also palm trees near the beach area, creating a perfect circle to match the island shape and river shape. The river doesn’t wind perfectly into a circle, it twists and turns. The people who live there have weaved baskets, and used them as pots for flowers to put in the oaks’ branches. The flowers give them nectar. And there are also fruit trees grown that have bridges attached to them, that allow people to harvest the fruit that way. Rebellious teens will escape this save haven to climb the mountain to check out the “pond.” No one knows how deep it goes. Oh, and for house, some trees have been turned into large buildings. There is this large climb about north-west that a huge center has been built on.
That’s my first world.
I’m about to create a second world.
Where I’m the one and only Spider-Person XD
I shall be called… either Spider-Violet or… has Ultra-Violet been taken?
I only do crime at night. Any disruption during the day I will ignore and leave for the police, unless it’s major. I know this sounds like a copy from Gwen but I’m on pointe too, so, maybe I’d have black pointe shoes? My suit is black with blue-purple highlights. If you put blue light on me, you can see my spider logo on my front and back. Because otherwise my whole suit is black with the highlights. Well… ok. The front spider is blue-purple. The back is nonexistent unless I’m under blue light. Back to the world…
I am Ultra-Violet Spider of… either San Fransisco or Monterey. I’ll figure it out. I was unknowingly bitten by three radioactive spiders at a time, because those crazy scientists were trying to clone their testing spiders in case they perished. I got on bite on my neck, one on my eye (It bit while I tried to swat the others), and one on my wrist. I have the usual superpowers, basically everything Peter has, except I can evaporate. DONT ASK. Okay, maybe do. Whatever funny spider combination bit me, it allowed me to evaporate. Only if I’m hydrated. Oh, and I can grow limbs :) only like, four at a time though. Two extra limbs for each extra spider that bit me.
THAT IS ALL. In case this wasn’t a giveaway, I just watched the spider verse movie.
#2
I have a s**t ton but I’ll focus on a pretty chill one. It’s for the comic I’m currently working on, its basically earth but with glitter. Magic exists, and the story is set in the PNW with a lot of native American monsters and creatures (Thunderbird, gumberoo, etc) and a lot of non-native mythological beings (Greek gods cause apollo rocks, jackalopes, the wendigo, etc). It’s vaguely based off of lumberjanes, but more y/a vibes and way queerer (somehow, I’m not sure how I managed that). I’m not sure where exactly it takes place, but definitely in the woods off of a small washington/Oregon town. It’s supposed to be a comic but knowing me I’ll never actually start
#3
In my world, Humans evolved into various subspecies to be able to use elemental magic. It’s a part of the mythology (there is only one religion as the Deities are very real).
The subspecies are based on mythical creatures such as Angels, Demons, Faeries, Sirens, Werewolves, Vampires, etc. Although many Humans like us also exist. Every subspecies, or races, have their own Kingdoms with a Royal family and their own Demigod or Demigoddess.
Everyone can use magic in their daily lives, but only some (called “Blue blooded”) can use it in combat (via Spells). Every member of the Royal bloodlines are Blue-blooded.
There are ten elements in the Magic System, and a person can use from one to three elements (Aspects). One Aspect is called ‘Singularity’, two is the ‘Norm’, and three is the ‘Zenith’. There are five pairs of opposite elements, and an additional element of the Deities called the Void element.
