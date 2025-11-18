Hey Pandas, Share Funny Back To School Photos (Closed)

The summer has officially ended and the school year is upon us. Share yours or other people’s funny back to school photos with us!

#1 We Set The Table On Fire

#2 I Have My Katana Umbrella, My Boba Fett Backpack Complete With 5 Different Hand Sanitizers For My Students To Choose From. And My Classroom Rules Drawn Up, From Which My Students Cannot Choose

#3 My Chem Teacher Forgot To Wash The Beakers She Put Liquids In For Our First Homework ( We Have To Find Out How To Figure Which One Is Water, Alcohol, And Sulfuric Acid)

#4 Y’all Be Out There Studying And I Be Cookin’ Noodles Here

#5 Giant Backpack—8-Year-Old Grandson Insisted On Getting His Backpack From The Camping Department Because “In First Grade You Need A Lot Of Pockets. He Could Barely Lift It

#6 Idk If This Counts But I Dyed My Hair Blue, You Can’t See It In The Picture But For The First Like Week Of School Part Of My Face Was Blue

#7 Interesting Wallpaper

#8 This Enlightened Poll In Our Bathroom (Censored, Obviously)

#9 Fabulous Hairstyle!

Patrick Penrose
