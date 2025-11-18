Hey Pandas, Share A Picture Of Your Exotic Or Uncommon Pets

by

There isn’t much to add – I’ve loved seeing all your dogs and cats, and I wanted a chance to see a few lizards, rats, cows, … well, whatever!

#1 One Of My Donkeys! His Name Is Luca :)

#2 My Squirrel Gillu!

#3 My Cow From An Interesting Angle That Captures Her Lovely Mustache/Beard Thing

#4 Krycek :)

#5 Maybe Not Uncommon, But Exotic! And Definitely Fun!

#6 Noodles

#7 This Spider/Decedants Hang At This Exact Spot Every Summer For The Last 10 Years

#8 Fluffy, My Hairless Cat ;)

