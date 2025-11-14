5 Years Ago, I Started Turning My Son’s Healthy Meals Into Cartoon Characters, Here Are 28 Of My New Mouth-Watering Creations

My name is Laleh, I have a son, Jacob, and a daughter, Charlie. Sometimes we like to turn our healthy meals into art pieces!

In May 2015, I started turning my son’s meals into characters for a bit of fun. Within a month, our creations went viral allowing this fun hobby to turn into a career!

Some of the meals are made to be eaten, others commissioned, and others made as art pieces. They are made from scratch and dyed using only natural ingredients! We love to use fresh, healthy products, and no refined sugar or preservatives.

#1 Simba From “The Lion King”

Orange, lemon, rice, fungi, pickles, red kidney beans, strawberries.

#2 Tribute To The Australian Bushfires

#3 Nelson From “The Simpsons”

Hokkien noodles with honey soy chicken and eggs.

#4 Rex From “Toy Story”

Salmon with mashed potatoes, peas and avocado.

#5 Edward Scissorhands

Mashed potatoes, black bean pasta, black fungi, eggplant (this was made purely for fun and not to be eaten).

#6 A Boy

Cocoa pancakes with fruit.

#7 Monkey

Mashed potatoes and rice.

#8 Baby Yoda From “The Mandalorian”

Roast chicken (dyed with beetroot), mashed potatoes (dyed with green powder), bread, capsicum, and Medjool dates.

#9 Maleficent

Mashed potatoes, eggplant, fungi (not made for eating).

#10 Mr. Burns From “The Simpsons”

Mashed potatoes, kale, Bocconcini, carrot, red capsicum.

#11 Scar From “The Lion King”

Rice and chicken (commissioned not made for eating).

#12 Joker

Mashed potatoes, noodles and veggies (not made for eating).

#13 Po From “Kung Fu Panda”

Honey soy chicken with glutinous rice, cucumber, corn, red capsicum, black sesame seeds, and spring onion.

#14 Carl Fredrickson From “Up”

Chicken with mashed potatoes, red capsicum, asparagus, and carrot.

#15 Beyoncé

Cocoa pancakes with honeycomb, spun sugar, sugar decorations.

#16 Minnie & Mickey Mouse

Mashed potatoes, sesame seeds, red capsicum, bocconcini, and flatbread (this piece was not made for eating)

#17 Sam-I-Am

Mashed potatoes, red capsicum, yellow capsicum, white flatbread, quail eggs, and avocado.

#18 Pokemon Toast

Ash – free-range ham with olives and red capsicum; Balbasaur – avocado with quail eggs; Pikachu – cheese and tomato;
Charmanda- homemade hummus with spinach.

#19 Yzma From “The Emperor’s New Groove”

#20 Lumiere From “Beauty And The Beast”

Curried fish with mashed potatoes and chickpeas.

#21 Assistant Mayor Bellwether From “Zootopia”

Free-range chicken Schnitzel with cauliflower and mashed potatoes (dyed pink with beetroot juice).

#22 Poppy From “Trolls”

Fish with mashed potatoes and veggies.

#23 Brie-Once (Beyoncé)

#24 Sully From “Monsters, Inc.”

Spelt pancakes, banana, and blueberries (dyed blue using blue spirulina).

#25 Rocko From “Rocko’s Modern Life”

Spelt pancakes, yogurt, and fruit.

#26 Spongebob Squarepants As Rudolf

Rye bread with cheese, hummus, tomato, and cucumber.

#27 Buzz Lightyear From “Toy Story”

Crumbed free-range chicken with mashed potatoes, eggs, and vegetables.

#28 Nightmare Before Christmas

#29 Joy From “Inside Out”

Ravioli with cream sauce (dyed blue with Blue spirulina).

