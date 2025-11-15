Hey Pandas, Rant, Worry, And Stress Here (Closed)

Rant worry and stress about whatever and how many things you would like to.
#1
Okay here goes nothing:
I might fail the 6th grade. My uncle might die if he doesn’t go to rehab. I haven’t seen my friends in forever. If I get Covid my grandma will die. I am so lonely. And this is TMI so Ima stop.
#2
I can’t walk through the hallways in school without feeling like I will get my butt touched ( I am a girl btw) I have seen it happen to many other girls
I know the whole “talk to a teacher” thing but it does not help my school does not care about what the students do to each other
I hate it and I feel like I have now shared to much so I’m done now
#3
human’s are gonna kill the earth before the sun explodes.
#4
I freaking can’t sleep. I mean, I can’t, but I don’t want to? It’s hard to explain, but I have nocturnal panic attacks, and really bad nightmares. I also kinda have.. idk, a fear of sleep?
