Hey Pandas, Post Your Most Random Holiday Decoration

by

Is it a weird heirloom? Something your brother made 15 years ago you just haven’t gotten rid of? Post a picture of the decoration that just doesnt make sense!

#1 Pickle Cage (Lol)

#2 This Bacon Ornament I Made. Why Bacon? I Don’t Know I Just Thought It Was Cute

#3 I Have A Black Kitty So I Made This Today 🙂

#4 This Is Keith, The Xmas Skull. He Used To Go On Top Of The Tree But Now He Gets Tucked Into The Lower Branches Of My Mum’s Tree To Scare Small Children Lol

#5 It’s Hulkamania Brother!!!

Image source: source

#6 You Didn’t Specify Which Holiday. Happy Birthday

#7 My 4yr Old Made This To Represent Our Family

#8 D R A G O N. Just Because

#9 Grew Up Poor So My Mom Made Ornaments For Me And My Brother

#10 Ugly Sweater!

#11 This Ornament My Daughter Made (Out Of An Eraser And Paperclip) Has Been On My Tree For 10 Years Now

#12 A Subway Card From NYC, I Am Not Sure Why It Is On The Tree, But Its Been There A While

#13 This Poorly Designed Fox Ornament

#14 This Was In My Grandparents House For Years And Now It’s In Mine

#15 We Call It The “Derp Ornament.” My Older Brother Made It Out Of A Sand Dollar In 2016 And Has Put It Around The Angel’s Neck Ever Since

#16 Among Us

#17 My Spooky Tree …i Love Him

#18 From When My Youngest Was 5. Just Terrifying

#19 It’s The Only One I Have

#20 This Timberland Boot Tag, Put It On The Tree A Few Years Ago And It’s Been Part Of Our Ornament Selection Ever Since Lol

#21 For The Irish.. It’s A Real Potato! 🥔

#22 Gingerbread Advent Wreath

#23 A Cutout Of Santa From The Front Of A Little Debbie Cake Box. So Cute Though!

#24 This Cute Little Snowman That My Daughter Made In The Third Grade ❤️

#25 Mele Kalikimaka

#26 A Lightbulb

#27 Upside Down Chistmas Tree

#28 Fluffy Flamingo Friend

#29 My Cat’s Skull Collar I Put On Him Every Year Ro Confuse People

#30 Not Sure If This Counts As A Decoration, But This Santa Hat That I Routinely Put On All Of My Dogs!

#31 Mystery Christmas Angel

#32 Random Dj Hedgehog Ornament I Got From A Friend

#33 Parachute Guy :) I Call Him Dave

#34 Piney! Made This In Kindergarten Circa 1990… My Mom Still Puts It On Her Tree Every Year

#35 The Star My Mom Made For Me When I Moved Into My First Apartment 30 Yrs Ago

#36 Blue Jay Decoration Because Nothing Says “Winter Holidays” Like A Blue Jay

#37 This Year, We Have A Vudu Doll With A Picture Of My Grandfather Pinned To It As The Tree Topper

#38 Dun Dun… Don’t Celebrate, But Had To Buy

#39 I Made This! It’s Oversized,overlit And Super Kitsch (I Did Manage To Upcycle Some Stuff!)

#40 Spongebob

#41 Yarn Ball With Crochet Hook I Made

#42 Robots In Disguise As Christmas Tree Ornaments

#43 Here Is My Snowman! ⛄️

#44 My Little Snowman That I Painted And My Santa By The Fire. I Collect Santas. Christmas Is My Favorite Holiday. 😍

#45 Outdoor Lights .. Hot Air Balloons?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
