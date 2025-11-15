Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Outfits That Celebrities Have Worn (Closed)

Upload a picture of when a celebrity had on a great outfit! This can be your favorite Met Gala looks, Red Carpet looks, etc.
Please make sure pictures are appropriate! And please don’t hate in the comments!
#1 Funkadelic (1971). I Know… I’m Old. :)
#2 Taylor Swift In Her Boldest Outfit Yet At The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Image source: imgtrend.com
#3 Doja Cat “Like That” Outfit
#4 Normani’s “Motivation” Outfit
#5 I Saved This Photo Just For This Moment
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us