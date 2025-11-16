Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Book (Closed)

by

I need some good book suggestions! Help me out by posting one or a few of your favorite books!

#1 These Are Top Tier

#2 The Lord Of The Rings By J. R. R. Tolkien

#3 The Harry Potter Series

#4 Anything By Rick Riordan Especially Magnus Chase

#5 “Go The Distance” By Jen Calonita

#6 The Mysterious Benedict Society By Trenton Lee Stewart

#7 There Are So Many To Chose From… This Is One Of Them For Sure

#8 The Book Thief – Probably Tied With To Kill A Mockingbird

#9 Keeper Of The Lost Cities By Shannon Messenger

#10 Good Omens By Neil Gaiman And Terry Pratchett. It’s Hilarious And It Makes You Think. Just An Amazing Book

#11 A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Image source: images.app.goo.gl

#12 The Picture Of Dorian Gray By Oscar Wilde! Ethereal Prose And A Captivating Tragedy Of Pride And Decadence In The 19th Century

#13 Hilarious And So Clever

#14 Divergent

#15 Phantom – By Susan Kay

#16 This Is One Of My Favorite Books Ever. Beautifully Written

#17 Harry Potter By J.k Rowling (Ignore The Glare)

#18 Touching Wings, Touching Wild By Ronnie K. James

#19 It’s Really Hard To Chose But Maybe Moon Over Manifest

#20 The Renegades Trilogy By Marissa Meyer

#21 Always Hit Me Hard

#22 The Hobbit

#23 Best Books Ever Written

#24 Wheel Of Time Series

#25 Wuthering Heights (I Didn’t Have A Pic Of The Book)

#26 Right Now, It Would Be The Book That Can Be Divisive Among Series Fans. Animorphs – Visser By K. A. Applegate

#27 It’s So Hard To Choose, But I’m Going With A Recent One: The Wide-Awake Princess By E. D. Baker (I’d Also Go For Kotlc Tho)

#28 I Don’t Know Why, But This Is One Of The Best Books That I’ve Ever Read

#29 They Both Die At The End By Adam Silvera, Not A Crier, But This Book Made Me Sob Uncontrollably 3 Consecutive Time

#30 Amazing Fantasy Series From My Favourite Historical Fiction Author

#31 The Chronicles Of St. Mary’s And The Time Police – All By Jodi Taylor

#32 Favourite Book Ever. Also On Audible

#33 Children Of Blood And Bone By Tomi Adeyemi

#34 Favorite Book From My Favorite Author

#35 I Cant Find A Pic That Fits But Wings Of Fire Is The Bessssttttttttt

#36 Arabian Nights

#37 Shayne Silvers Is The Best Author I Know. He Is Active In Facebook Group, Wonderful To Meet

#38 F.a.i.t.h. (I Was Addicted To This One)

#39 Best Book To Cry To.

#40 Why Nations Fail – By Daron Acemoglu, James Robinson

Image source: source

#41 Can’t Choose. Both Are Heart Breaking And Eye Opening

#42 The Aurora Cycle Series (First Book Is Aurora Rising)

#43 Middle School Series

#44 I Read This At Least Twice A Year. I Wish It Was A Movie!

#45 I Never Reread Books, But This One I Do Every Summer. It’s Actually Based On A Real Hand Book Made In The 50s/60s. It Is Light But I Like The Way It Ends And I Can To Relate To Her Quite Easily.

#46 Great Series

#47 Brilliant And Original Idea, Dark And Gripping Book That You’ll Love

#48 The Steampunk Chronicles Series By Kady Cross

#49 Wereworld By Curtis Jobling

#50 The Spirit Catches You And You Fall Down By Anne Fadiman

#51 Lord Of The Rings Was Already Posted, And This Is One Of My Absolute Favorites So I Had To Put It Here

#52 The Bible

#53 Backyard Dungeon By Logan Jacobs

