Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Book (Closed)

I need some good book suggestions! Help me out by posting one or a few of your favorite books!
#1 These Are Top Tier
#2 The Lord Of The Rings By J. R. R. Tolkien
#3 The Harry Potter Series
#4 Anything By Rick Riordan Especially Magnus Chase
#5 “Go The Distance” By Jen Calonita
#6 The Mysterious Benedict Society By Trenton Lee Stewart
#7 There Are So Many To Chose From… This Is One Of Them For Sure
#8 The Book Thief – Probably Tied With To Kill A Mockingbird
#9 Keeper Of The Lost Cities By Shannon Messenger
#10 Good Omens By Neil Gaiman And Terry Pratchett. It’s Hilarious And It Makes You Think. Just An Amazing Book
#11 A Series Of Unfortunate Events
#12 The Picture Of Dorian Gray By Oscar Wilde! Ethereal Prose And A Captivating Tragedy Of Pride And Decadence In The 19th Century
#13 Hilarious And So Clever
#14 Divergent
#15 Phantom – By Susan Kay
#16 This Is One Of My Favorite Books Ever. Beautifully Written
#17 Harry Potter By J.k Rowling (Ignore The Glare)
#18 Touching Wings, Touching Wild By Ronnie K. James
#19 It’s Really Hard To Chose But Maybe Moon Over Manifest
#20 The Renegades Trilogy By Marissa Meyer
#21 Always Hit Me Hard
#22 The Hobbit
#23 Best Books Ever Written
#24 Wheel Of Time Series
#25 Wuthering Heights (I Didn’t Have A Pic Of The Book)
#26 Right Now, It Would Be The Book That Can Be Divisive Among Series Fans. Animorphs – Visser By K. A. Applegate
#27 It’s So Hard To Choose, But I’m Going With A Recent One: The Wide-Awake Princess By E. D. Baker (I’d Also Go For Kotlc Tho)
#28 I Don’t Know Why, But This Is One Of The Best Books That I’ve Ever Read
#29 They Both Die At The End By Adam Silvera, Not A Crier, But This Book Made Me Sob Uncontrollably 3 Consecutive Time
#30 Amazing Fantasy Series From My Favourite Historical Fiction Author
#31 The Chronicles Of St. Mary’s And The Time Police – All By Jodi Taylor
#32 Favourite Book Ever. Also On Audible
#33 Children Of Blood And Bone By Tomi Adeyemi
#34 Favorite Book From My Favorite Author
#35 I Cant Find A Pic That Fits But Wings Of Fire Is The Bessssttttttttt
#36 Arabian Nights
#37 Shayne Silvers Is The Best Author I Know. He Is Active In Facebook Group, Wonderful To Meet
#38 F.a.i.t.h. (I Was Addicted To This One)
#39 Best Book To Cry To.
#40 Why Nations Fail – By Daron Acemoglu, James Robinson
#41 Can’t Choose. Both Are Heart Breaking And Eye Opening
#42 The Aurora Cycle Series (First Book Is Aurora Rising)
#43 Middle School Series
#44 I Read This At Least Twice A Year. I Wish It Was A Movie!
#45 I Never Reread Books, But This One I Do Every Summer. It’s Actually Based On A Real Hand Book Made In The 50s/60s. It Is Light But I Like The Way It Ends And I Can To Relate To Her Quite Easily.
#46 Great Series
#47 Brilliant And Original Idea, Dark And Gripping Book That You’ll Love
#48 The Steampunk Chronicles Series By Kady Cross
#49 Wereworld By Curtis Jobling
#50 The Spirit Catches You And You Fall Down By Anne Fadiman
#51 Lord Of The Rings Was Already Posted, And This Is One Of My Absolute Favorites So I Had To Put It Here
#52 The Bible
#53 Backyard Dungeon By Logan Jacobs
