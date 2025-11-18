30 Times People Tried To Be Inspirational On LinkedIn And The Internet Dragged Them For It

LinkedIn is a strange place. No other site has seen such a rapid transformation from professional networking platform to social media page full of users exaggerating (or straight up lying) about personal experiences for clout. The site has become overrun with hustle-obsessed, “motivational” LinkedIn-fluencers, but lucky for us, there are plenty of people lurking who are ready to roast them for their content too. 

We’ve taken a trip to the Best Of LinkedIn Instagram account and gathered some of their funniest screenshots “highlighting the heroes and influencers brave enough to share their stories to inspire others.” Enjoy scrolling through this list that might give you secondhand embarrassment, and be sure to upvote the pics you find particularly cringey!

#1 Things You Absolutely Love To See

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#2 An Actual, “At The End Everyone Clapped” In The Wild!

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#3 The Worst Photoshop Job Ever

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#4 Nothing Because This Exchange Would Never And Did Never Happen

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#5 Have Some Self Respect

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#6 Happy Birthday Jeff!

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#7 This Account Has Helped Me Change Careers

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#8 You’re An Evil Stepmother

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#9 Is This The End Of The #girlboss?

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#10 Courage Is Changing Out Of Your P*ss Soaked Pants

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#11 Thank You Emily

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#12 He Was Just Looking For A New Mother

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#13 Imagine Being So Forgettable That All Anyone Remembers About You Is Your Stupid Socks

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#14 Welcome To The First Ever Edition Of #madeuphomelesspersonmonday

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#15 Yep Same Thing

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#16 Thank God Jake Is Back In Our Lives

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#17 “Is This Why Mom Left?”

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#18 “Punch Me Directly In The Face!”

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#19 And That Something Is That This Story Is A Load Of Sh*t

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#20 I Don’t Think It’s The Algorithm Joe

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#21 You’re Delusional If You Think People Will Worry About You Tobi

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#22 He Looks So Frightened And Alone

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#23 Folks – This Is Not A Parable For The Year 2023 In Sales/Marketing/Saas

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#24 “I’m Important!” He Screamed Into His Tear Streaked Pillow

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#25 This Is The Face Of The Man Who’s Been Submitted To Bestoflinkedin The Most In The Past 24 Hours

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#26 Genuinely Truly The Worst Advice Ever

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#27 Let Me Try To “Be Nice” – You’re Full Of Sh*t Natalia

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#28 Sounds Awesome

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#29 Domestic Violence: A Joking Matter

Image source: bestoflinkedin

#30 God Gives The Toughest Battles To His Strongest Soldiers

Image source: bestoflinkedin

