30 Times People Tried To Be Inspirational On LinkedIn And The Internet Dragged Them For It

LinkedIn is a strange place. No other site has seen such a rapid transformation from professional networking platform to social media page full of users exaggerating (or straight up lying) about personal experiences for clout. The site has become overrun with hustle-obsessed, “motivational” LinkedIn-fluencers, but lucky for us, there are plenty of people lurking who are ready to roast them for their content too.
We’ve taken a trip to the Best Of LinkedIn Instagram account and gathered some of their funniest screenshots “highlighting the heroes and influencers brave enough to share their stories to inspire others.” Enjoy scrolling through this list that might give you secondhand embarrassment, and be sure to upvote the pics you find particularly cringey!
#1 Things You Absolutely Love To See
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#2 An Actual, “At The End Everyone Clapped” In The Wild!
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#3 The Worst Photoshop Job Ever
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#4 Nothing Because This Exchange Would Never And Did Never Happen
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#5 Have Some Self Respect
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#6 Happy Birthday Jeff!
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#7 This Account Has Helped Me Change Careers
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#8 You’re An Evil Stepmother
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#9 Is This The End Of The #girlboss?
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#10 Courage Is Changing Out Of Your P*ss Soaked Pants
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#11 Thank You Emily
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#12 He Was Just Looking For A New Mother
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#13 Imagine Being So Forgettable That All Anyone Remembers About You Is Your Stupid Socks
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#14 Welcome To The First Ever Edition Of #madeuphomelesspersonmonday
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#15 Yep Same Thing
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#16 Thank God Jake Is Back In Our Lives
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#17 “Is This Why Mom Left?”
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#18 “Punch Me Directly In The Face!”
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#19 And That Something Is That This Story Is A Load Of Sh*t
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#20 I Don’t Think It’s The Algorithm Joe
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#21 You’re Delusional If You Think People Will Worry About You Tobi
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#22 He Looks So Frightened And Alone
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#23 Folks – This Is Not A Parable For The Year 2023 In Sales/Marketing/Saas
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#24 “I’m Important!” He Screamed Into His Tear Streaked Pillow
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#25 This Is The Face Of The Man Who’s Been Submitted To Bestoflinkedin The Most In The Past 24 Hours
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#26 Genuinely Truly The Worst Advice Ever
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#27 Let Me Try To “Be Nice” – You’re Full Of Sh*t Natalia
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#28 Sounds Awesome
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#29 Domestic Violence: A Joking Matter
Image source: bestoflinkedin
#30 God Gives The Toughest Battles To His Strongest Soldiers
Image source: bestoflinkedin
